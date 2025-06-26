Punjab finance minister explains budgetary allocations

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman dismissed all objections raised by the opposition, declaring the 2025-26 budget as a welfare-oriented budget for the people.

The Punjab Assembly approved five demands worth over Rs. 636.65 billion, including allocations for the police, health, and education departments, while rejecting the opposition’s cut motions with a majority vote.

The assembly session, delayed by 3 hours and 33 minutes, began under the chairmanship of Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan. The opposition started chanting slogans upon entering the house.

Wrapping up the five-day budget debate, Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman stated that the government had presented a balanced and exemplary budget, fully aligned with public aspirations. A total of 100 treasury members and 62 opposition lawmakers participated in the discussion.

The minister highlighted that the Punjab budget was not based on political expediency but on public welfare. He assured that this was a highly progressive budget, with Rs. 1,240 billion allocated for development while Rs 840 billion was allocated in the previous year. Non-development expenditures were significantly reduced, and circular debt was brought down to Rs. 58 billion. The food account was reduced from Rs. 468 billion to Rs. 68 billion for the first time.

The government completed 6,104 development schemes and allocated a historic budget for education, including Rs. 37 billion for the CM Laptop Scheme. Health remained a top priority, with the Nawaz Sharif Medical District project launched with Rs. 109 billion, alongside the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital and Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Hospital in Sargodha.

Agriculture was declared the cornerstone of Punjab’s economy, with Rs. 129.8 billion allocated for farmer-friendly initiatives, including interest-free loans, solar panels, and tractor schemes. Over one million farmers benefited from these programs. Additionally, Rs. 335.5 billion was allocated for infrastructure, Rs. 16.8 billion for trade and industry, and Rs. 25 billion for skills development.

The minister rejected opposition claims of neglecting rural areas. Government has allocated Rs 10 billion for “Ideal Village Program.” In transport, 27 eco-friendly buses were operational in Lahore, with 1,200 more to be procured. The budget also emphasized environmental sustainability, with afforestation campaigns and Rs. 10 billion allocated for shrimp and fish farming.

Social welfare programs like the “Himmat Card,” “Dehi Rani,” “Munarri Card,” and “Maryam Nawaz Social Security Ration Card” were introduced for women, the elderly, and persons with disabilities. The Punjab Police received Rs. 300 billion to enhance public security.

The finance minister urged the opposition to engage in constructive criticism rather than obstruction, emphasising that the budget was a step toward economic self-reliance and equitable resource distribution. He thanked all lawmakers who participated in the debate and expressed confidence that under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, Punjab would achieve unprecedented progress and prosperity.

The Punjab Assembly rejected the opposition’s motion demanding cuts in the police budget by a majority vote, while approving a grant of over 200 billion rupees for the police.

Speaking on the opposition’s cut motion, Finance Minister Mujtaba criticised previous governments, alleging that: “Buzdar came and opened a shop in the Chief Minister’s House where appointments and transfers were made in exchange for money. If we talk about corruption, PTI has broken all records— no one can compete with them.”

Earlier, opposition leaders Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar, Junaid Afzal Sahi, Sheikh Imtiaz, and others spoke on the cut motion regarding the police department, stating that a December 2023 report showed an increase in crime rates in Punjab.

Meanwhile, the cut motion presented by the opposition regarding the agriculture department was rejected by a majority vote. However, the demand for an agriculture budget of 26 billion 52 crore rupees was approved.

Responding to the opposition’s cut motion on agriculture, Agriculture Minister Ashiq Kirmani said, “If only they had read the budget, they would have known what the government is doing for agriculture. The days when the agriculture and livestock departments were ignored with minimal budgets are over. For the first time in Punjab’s history, zoning has been implemented for early cotton cultivation. The Fertilizer Act has been introduced for the first time, and dealers and sub-dealers will be registered in Punjab.”

