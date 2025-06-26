AIRLINK 142.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.38%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-26

‘Flavours of Pakistan’ continue to Shine at Expo 2025 Osaka

Published 26 Jun, 2025

OSAKA (Japan): As the Pakistan Food Festival enters its third day at World Expo 2025 Osaka, the spotlight shifted to one of Pakistan’s most cherished and naturally rich offerings — the date fruit. Organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the four-day festival is part of a broader cultural initiative themed “Flavours of Pakistan,” inviting global audiences to experience the country’s culinary diversity and heritage.

One of the highlights of the day was a visually stunning date display area, where a variety of premium Pakistani dates were presented in elegant arrangements. Dates were beautifully filled with nuts such as almonds, pistachios, and walnuts, while some featured creative pairings with matcha, offering a fusion of Pakistani and Japanese tastes. Date shakes and a variety of traditional nuts added richness to the setup, making the display both visually striking and deeply flavorful.

Guests were invited to sample freshly flown-in Pakistani dates, many tasting them for the first time. Visitors praised their soft texture, rich natural sweetness, and the intricate craftsmanship behind the presentation. The display also became a popular photo spot, drawing in a steady stream of curious and delighted attendees.

The Pakistan Food Festival continues to stand out as one of Expo 2025 Osaka’s most celebrated cultural events — blending tradition, innovation, and taste to tell the story of Pakistan, one flavour at a time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

