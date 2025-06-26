AIRLINK 142.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.38%)
2025-06-26

Govt, APCMA in sync: Cement export target from PQA set at 1.5m tons: SAPM

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 26 Jun, 2025 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has set cement export target at 1.5 million tons from Port Qasim Authority only and to achieve the target the government and the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) are closely collaborating.

This was stated by the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, while chairing a high-level meeting of the task force formed to enhance the competitiveness of Pakistan’s cement and clinker exports. The SAPM stressed that to meet the cement export target of 1.5 million tons next year, enhancing storage capacity at Port Qasim is essential.

According to official figures recently released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), during first 11 months of the ongoing fiscal year July-May 2024-25, the country’s cement exports witnessed an increase of 22 percent on annual basis as cement exports crossed eight million tons. Shipments increased by 30 per cent year-on-year from 6.18Mt to 8.0Mt. In May 2025, exports rose by six per cent year-on-year to $34 million in value and by 45 percent month-on-month from April 2025.

Overall, national exports grew by five percent while imports rose by 7.5 percent over the same period.

The meeting reviewed key logistical and infrastructural issues including the movement of cargo on Lyari Expressway, challenges faced by DHA and Cantonment authorities on Malir Expressway, and the need for increased storage capacity at Port Qasim.

The Ministry of Communications informed the forum that allowing cargo traffic on Lyari Expressway would incur a cost of Rs4 to Rs5 billion. The National Highways Authority (NHA) is working on two major motorway projects: Sukkur–Hyderabad at a cost of Rs600 billion and Hyderabad–Karachi at a cost of Rs400 billion.

SAPM Khan emphasised that issues faced by DHA and Cantonment authorities on Malir Expressway are still unresolved and need urgent attention. The task force also informed that truck marshalling yards are being connected to railway tracks to improve cargo handling.

Chairman of Port Qasim Authority informed that port charges have been reduced by 50 percent to support exporters. The committee highlighted that Karachi Port Trust (KPT) charges have remained lower than other ports since 1994.

To facilitate cement exports, Khan said discussions will be held with the Sindh government to acquire land for extending the railway track and a sub-committee has been constituted to meet with the chief minister of Sindh in this regard.

According to the committee, 40,000 tons of cement are currently being exported to the United States from Berth No 2 (MW2) at Port Qasim. SAPM Khan remarked that this successful export to the US demonstrates the global competitiveness of Pakistan’s cement sector.

Cement exporters present at the meeting also reiterated the need for increased storage facilities to meet growing international demand.

