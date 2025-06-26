WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
June 25, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 23-Jun-25 20-Jun-25 18-Jun-25 17-Jun-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.102433 0.102076 0.102161 0.101908
Euro 0.844374 0.844447 0.844815 0.846714
Japanese yen 0.005026 0.005049 0.005052 0.005048
U.K. pound 0.984845 0.989686 0.986719 0.992408
U.S. dollar 0.73603 0.733345 0.734111 0.731945
Algerian dinar 0.005648 0.005632 0.00564 0.005633
Australian dollar 0.471942 0.476088 0.477466 0.478033
Botswana pula 0.05454 0.054488 0.054691 0.05475
Brazilian real 0.133322 0.133454 0.133784 0.133647
Brunei dollar 0.570256 0.570696 0.571293 0.571296
Canadian dollar 0.5351 0.534197 0.536906 0.538076
Chilean peso 0.000777 0.000782 0.000783
Czech koruna 0.033958 0.034022 0.034069 0.034147
Danish krone 0.113194 0.113202 0.11327 0.113524
Indian rupee 0.008479 0.008467 0.008506 0.008501
Israeli New Shekel 0.211564 0.210429 0.209866 0.208948
Korean won 0.000537 0.000532 0.000539 0.000537
Kuwaiti dinar 2.40336 2.39788 2.39198
Malaysian ringgit 0.171929 0.17239 0.172813 0.172649
Mauritian rupee 0.016047 0.015981 0.015973 0.016088
Mexican peso 0.03843 0.038303 0.038628 0.038549
New Zealand dollar 0.437643 0.442265 0.443522
Norwegian krone 0.072395 0.07281 0.073825 0.074159
Omani rial 1.91425 1.90926 1.90363
Peruvian sol 0.204851 0.204217 0.204147 0.202811
Philippine peso 0.012864 0.012792 0.012975 0.012969
Polish zloty 0.197794 0.197843 0.197676 0.197796
Qatari riyal 0.202206 0.201679 0.201084
Russian ruble 0.009401 0.009342 0.009326 0.009299
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.196275 0.195763 0.195185
Singapore dollar 0.570256 0.570696 0.571293 0.571296
South African rand 0.040774 0.040678 0.040733 0.04106
Swedish krona 0.075637 0.076613 0.07734
Swiss franc 0.899133 0.897827 0.89827 0.901077
Thai baht 0.022309 0.02235 0.022528 0.022512
Trinidadian dollar 0.108602 0.108186
U.A.E. dirham 0.200417 0.199894 0.199304
Uruguayan peso 0.01822 0.018088 0.017964 0.017897
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments