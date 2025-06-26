AIRLINK 142.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.38%)
BOP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.88%)
FCCL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.32%)
FFL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
FLYNG 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.35%)
HUBC 137.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.22%)
HUMNL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (9.97%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
MLCF 84.35 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.46%)
OGDC 218.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.04%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.15%)
PAEL 40.35 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.83%)
PIAHCLA 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.25%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.88%)
PPL 166.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PRL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (7.54%)
PTC 24.19 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.98%)
SEARL 88.69 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.46%)
SSGC 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
SYM 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.16%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
TPLP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
TRG 54.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.67%)
WAVESAPP 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.67%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
BR100 12,521 Increased By 47.7 (0.38%)
BR30 37,872 Increased By 51.9 (0.14%)
KSE100 122,762 Increased By 515 (0.42%)
KSE30 37,385 Increased By 100.9 (0.27%)
Jun 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-26

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 26 Jun, 2025 06:02am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
June 25, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        23-Jun-25      20-Jun-25      18-Jun-25      17-Jun-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.102433       0.102076       0.102161       0.101908
Euro                             0.844374       0.844447       0.844815       0.846714
Japanese yen                     0.005026       0.005049       0.005052       0.005048
U.K. pound                       0.984845       0.989686       0.986719       0.992408
U.S. dollar                       0.73603       0.733345       0.734111       0.731945
Algerian dinar                   0.005648       0.005632        0.00564       0.005633
Australian dollar                0.471942       0.476088       0.477466       0.478033
Botswana pula                     0.05454       0.054488       0.054691        0.05475
Brazilian real                   0.133322       0.133454       0.133784       0.133647
Brunei dollar                    0.570256       0.570696       0.571293       0.571296
Canadian dollar                    0.5351       0.534197       0.536906       0.538076
Chilean peso                     0.000777                      0.000782       0.000783
Czech koruna                     0.033958       0.034022       0.034069       0.034147
Danish krone                     0.113194       0.113202        0.11327       0.113524
Indian rupee                     0.008479       0.008467       0.008506       0.008501
Israeli New Shekel               0.211564       0.210429       0.209866       0.208948
Korean won                       0.000537       0.000532       0.000539       0.000537
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.40336                       2.39788        2.39198
Malaysian ringgit                0.171929        0.17239       0.172813       0.172649
Mauritian rupee                  0.016047       0.015981       0.015973       0.016088
Mexican peso                      0.03843       0.038303       0.038628       0.038549
New Zealand dollar               0.437643                      0.442265       0.443522
Norwegian krone                  0.072395        0.07281       0.073825       0.074159
Omani rial                        1.91425                       1.90926        1.90363
Peruvian sol                     0.204851       0.204217       0.204147       0.202811
Philippine peso                  0.012864       0.012792       0.012975       0.012969
Polish zloty                     0.197794       0.197843       0.197676       0.197796
Qatari riyal                     0.202206                      0.201679       0.201084
Russian ruble                    0.009401       0.009342       0.009326       0.009299
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.196275                      0.195763       0.195185
Singapore dollar                 0.570256       0.570696       0.571293       0.571296
South African rand               0.040774       0.040678       0.040733        0.04106
Swedish krona                    0.075637                      0.076613        0.07734
Swiss franc                      0.899133       0.897827        0.89827       0.901077
Thai baht                        0.022309        0.02235       0.022528       0.022512
Trinidadian dollar               0.108602                                     0.108186
U.A.E. dirham                    0.200417                      0.199894       0.199304
Uruguayan peso                    0.01822       0.018088       0.017964       0.017897
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF SDR SDR per Currency unit

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Online payment intermediaries: Penalties revised for tax fraud, non-filing

All cut-motions rejected: NA approves Rs3.951trn demands for grants

Bank accounts of tax evaders to face 3-day suspension from July 1

Chinese polystyrene: NTC imposes 21pc anti-dumping duties

Digital payments thriving: Q3 sees 2bn transactions: SBP

PM orders swift sale of loss-making GENCOs

No Apr FCA for Karachiites: Trade bodies demand Nepra reject PD plea

Punjab cement makers given relief by SC

Pakistan’s energy intensity exceeds regional average: World Bank

MOUs, agreement inked at Pak-UAE JMC in Abu Dhabi

Read more stories