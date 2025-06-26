WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 25, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 23-Jun-25 20-Jun-25 18-Jun-25 17-Jun-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102433 0.102076 0.102161 0.101908 Euro 0.844374 0.844447 0.844815 0.846714 Japanese yen 0.005026 0.005049 0.005052 0.005048 U.K. pound 0.984845 0.989686 0.986719 0.992408 U.S. dollar 0.73603 0.733345 0.734111 0.731945 Algerian dinar 0.005648 0.005632 0.00564 0.005633 Australian dollar 0.471942 0.476088 0.477466 0.478033 Botswana pula 0.05454 0.054488 0.054691 0.05475 Brazilian real 0.133322 0.133454 0.133784 0.133647 Brunei dollar 0.570256 0.570696 0.571293 0.571296 Canadian dollar 0.5351 0.534197 0.536906 0.538076 Chilean peso 0.000777 0.000782 0.000783 Czech koruna 0.033958 0.034022 0.034069 0.034147 Danish krone 0.113194 0.113202 0.11327 0.113524 Indian rupee 0.008479 0.008467 0.008506 0.008501 Israeli New Shekel 0.211564 0.210429 0.209866 0.208948 Korean won 0.000537 0.000532 0.000539 0.000537 Kuwaiti dinar 2.40336 2.39788 2.39198 Malaysian ringgit 0.171929 0.17239 0.172813 0.172649 Mauritian rupee 0.016047 0.015981 0.015973 0.016088 Mexican peso 0.03843 0.038303 0.038628 0.038549 New Zealand dollar 0.437643 0.442265 0.443522 Norwegian krone 0.072395 0.07281 0.073825 0.074159 Omani rial 1.91425 1.90926 1.90363 Peruvian sol 0.204851 0.204217 0.204147 0.202811 Philippine peso 0.012864 0.012792 0.012975 0.012969 Polish zloty 0.197794 0.197843 0.197676 0.197796 Qatari riyal 0.202206 0.201679 0.201084 Russian ruble 0.009401 0.009342 0.009326 0.009299 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.196275 0.195763 0.195185 Singapore dollar 0.570256 0.570696 0.571293 0.571296 South African rand 0.040774 0.040678 0.040733 0.04106 Swedish krona 0.075637 0.076613 0.07734 Swiss franc 0.899133 0.897827 0.89827 0.901077 Thai baht 0.022309 0.02235 0.022528 0.022512 Trinidadian dollar 0.108602 0.108186 U.A.E. dirham 0.200417 0.199894 0.199304 Uruguayan peso 0.01822 0.018088 0.017964 0.017897 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

