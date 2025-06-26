KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 25, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 122,761.64 High: 123,256.55 Low: 122,168.76 Net Change: 515.00 Volume (000): 221,147 Value (000): 18,169,872 Makt Cap (000) 3,670,957,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,201.14 NET CH (-) 118.97 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,552.32 NET CH (+) 101.46 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 32,919.11 NET CH (+) 355.95 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,351.26 NET CH (-) 220.94 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,735.90 NET CH (-) 27.24 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 2,822.87 NET CH (+) 16.12 ------------------------------------ As on: 25-JUNE-2025 ====================================

