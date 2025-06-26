Markets Print 2025-06-26
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 25, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 122,761.64
High: 123,256.55
Low: 122,168.76
Net Change: 515.00
Volume (000): 221,147
Value (000): 18,169,872
Makt Cap (000) 3,670,957,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,201.14
NET CH (-) 118.97
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,552.32
NET CH (+) 101.46
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 32,919.11
NET CH (+) 355.95
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,351.26
NET CH (-) 220.94
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,735.90
NET CH (-) 27.24
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 2,822.87
NET CH (+) 16.12
------------------------------------
As on: 25-JUNE-2025
====================================
