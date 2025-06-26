AIRLINK 142.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.38%)
Markets Print 2025-06-26

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 25, 2025). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 26 Jun, 2025 06:02am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 25, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                122,761.64
High:                     123,256.55
Low:                      122,168.76
Net Change:                   515.00
Volume (000):                221,147
Value (000):              18,169,872
Makt Cap (000)         3,670,957,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 20,201.14
NET CH                    (-) 118.97
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,552.32
NET CH                    (+) 101.46
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 32,919.11
NET CH                    (+) 355.95
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 20,351.26
NET CH                    (-) 220.94
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,735.90
NET CH                     (-) 27.24
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  2,822.87
NET CH                     (+) 16.12
------------------------------------
As on:                  25-JUNE-2025
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

