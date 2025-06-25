AIRLINK 142.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.38%)
BOP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.88%)
FCCL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.32%)
FFL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
FLYNG 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.35%)
HUBC 137.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.22%)
HUMNL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (9.97%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
MLCF 84.35 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.46%)
OGDC 218.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.04%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.15%)
PAEL 40.35 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.83%)
PIAHCLA 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.25%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.88%)
PPL 166.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PRL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (7.54%)
PTC 24.19 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.98%)
SEARL 88.69 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.46%)
SSGC 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
SYM 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.16%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
TPLP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
TRG 54.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.67%)
WAVESAPP 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.67%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
BR100 12,521 Increased By 47.7 (0.38%)
BR30 37,872 Increased By 51.9 (0.14%)
KSE100 122,762 Increased By 515 (0.42%)
KSE30 37,385 Increased By 100.9 (0.27%)
US stocks mixed as S&P 500 approaches record

AFP Published 25 Jun, 2025 07:57pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks opened mixed Wednesday, with traders digesting the recent rally on the Iran-Israel ceasefire as the S&P 500 moved within striking distance of another record.

Stocks have strengthened from a rough patch earlier this spring amid President Donald Trump’s most aggressive trade actions. The improving dynamics in the Middle East have been the latest positive driver.

“The market is resilient,” said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investment. “And you’re almost at new all-time highs. That is extremely impressive.”

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2 percent at 43,016.03

US stocks rise on hopes for Iran-Israel ceasefire

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent to 6,098.54, about 45 points from its all-time record, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.4 percent to 20,000.24.

Among individual companies, FedEx fell 5.5 percent after the shipping company did not provide a full-year forecast, citing uncertainty about the global trade outlook and tariffs.

