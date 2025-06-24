AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (9.7%)
BOP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.4%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.3%)
CPHL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 7.61 (10%)
FCCL 44.61 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (10.01%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (9.98%)
FLYNG 53.97 Increased By ▲ 4.91 (10.01%)
HUBC 139.70 Increased By ▲ 7.71 (5.84%)
HUMNL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (8.02%)
KEL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.18%)
KOSM 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.8%)
MLCF 83.96 Increased By ▲ 7.63 (10%)
OGDC 218.60 Increased By ▲ 14.74 (7.23%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.72%)
PAEL 38.49 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (10%)
PIAHCLA 21.80 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.22%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (8.13%)
POWER 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.86%)
PPL 167.50 Increased By ▲ 14.17 (9.24%)
PRL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (10%)
PTC 23.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (10.02%)
SEARL 85.72 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (10%)
SSGC 41.90 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (7.99%)
SYM 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (10.04%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.46%)
TPLP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.05%)
TRG 55.75 Increased By ▲ 4.66 (9.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.02%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.15%)
YOUW 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.19%)
BR100 12,474 Increased By 699.5 (5.94%)
BR30 37,821 Increased By 2846.2 (8.14%)
KSE100 122,247 Increased By 6079.2 (5.23%)
KSE30 37,284 Increased By 1876.5 (5.3%)
Jun 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks rise on hopes for Iran-Israel ceasefire

AFP Published 24 Jun, 2025 08:14pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks rose early Tuesday, extending a rally as markets cheer an apparent ceasefire in the Iran-Israel war.

US President Donald Trump said that the truce between Iran and Israel was in effect, a day after Tehran struck at a US base in Qatar – a move that came after US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The Iranian missile launch did not damage oil infrastructure.

Stocks had risen Monday following a steep drop in oil prices.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.7 percent at 42,895.54.

Wall St climbs after Fed’s Bowman hints at rate cut

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.8 percent to 6,070.44, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.0 percent to 19,835.16.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell emphasized in prepared congressional testimony that the central bank can afford to wait for the impact of tariffs before deciding on further interest rate cuts.

The statement comes as Powell faces continuing pressure from Trump to cut interest rates. It also comes after two Fed officials recently expressed openness to cuts as early as in July.

Wall Street

Comments

200 characters

US stocks rise on hopes for Iran-Israel ceasefire

Israel reports waves of Iranian missiles, soon after Trump announced ceasefire

Rupee records slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan seeks fourth restructuring of $393.73mn WB-funded higher education project

NDMA predicts rain, stormy weather across major cities from June 25 to July 1

ST, duty exemptions on imported cotton, yarn being withdrawn, Aurangzeb tells NA

Lahore High Court rejects Imran Khan’s 8 bail petitions in May 9 cases

Trump says Iran-Israel ceasefire in force

National EV Policy: Atlas Honda to launch electric scooter in Pakistan this fiscal year

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,800 in Pakistan

PIA resumes flight operations to Gulf countries following Iran-Israel ceasefire

Read more stories