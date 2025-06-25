AIRLINK 142.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.38%)
BOP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.88%)
FCCL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.32%)
FFL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
FLYNG 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.35%)
HUBC 137.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.22%)
HUMNL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (9.97%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
MLCF 84.35 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.46%)
OGDC 218.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.04%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.15%)
PAEL 40.35 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.83%)
PIAHCLA 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.25%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.88%)
PPL 166.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PRL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (7.54%)
PTC 24.19 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.98%)
SEARL 88.69 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.46%)
SSGC 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
SYM 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.16%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
TPLP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
TRG 54.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.67%)
WAVESAPP 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.67%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
BR100 12,521 Increased By 47.7 (0.38%)
BR30 37,872 Increased By 51.9 (0.14%)
KSE100 122,762 Increased By 515 (0.42%)
KSE30 37,385 Increased By 100.9 (0.27%)
Jun 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Startup Recorder

Bykea enables digital payments amid user demand

  • Company mulls integrating card payments in future
Saleha Riaz Published 25 Jun, 2025 08:17pm

Ride-hailing and delivery service provider Bykea on Wednesday announced that it was enabling digital payments for all rides in an effort to offer customers “a seamless, secure, and cashless commuting experience”.

In a post on LinkedIn, Bykea’s chief operating officer and co-founder Rafiq Malik described the move as a “significant milestone in Bykea’s journey toward modernizing urban mobility in Pakistan”.

With this update, passengers can now pay our Bykea’s ‘driver partners’ via Easypaisa, JazzCash and online bank transfer.

“This shift is more than just a convenience—it’s a transformative step toward financial inclusion and safer, more efficient travel,” said Malik.

“For customers who prefer not to carry cash or rely on digital wallets and bank transfers, this feature ensures a hassle-free payment experience while reducing the risks associated with cash handling,” he added.

Malik said the move would not only improve user convenience but also contribute to a broader economic shift toward a cashless ecosystem — “one that promotes transparency, security, and financial accessibility for all”.

Speaking to Business Recorder, Malik said⁠ ⁠Bykea initially launched as a cash-first platform, mirroring Pakistan’s reliance on cash transactions. However, demand from users pushed the company to embrace digital payments, coupled with ecosystem readiness: “With Raast’s launch and wallet penetration doubling, the timing aligned perfectly.” Raast is an instant payment system, developed by the State Bank of Pakistan.

Malik added that while there was still no option for card payments yet, the company “may consider integrating cards in the future.”

Speaking about the process, he said “this shift required one month of tech infrastructure upgrades and now we have the more important uphill task of driver/consumer education”.

“Bykea’s move isn’t just about payments—it’s a gateway for Pakistan’s informal economy (e.g., drivers, small merchants) to enter the digital mainstream,” he added.

The announcement comes just days after Pakistani founded ride-hailing giant Careem said it was ending services in Pakistan.

In a comment on his LinkedIn post, Malik said, “Careem and our colleagues there played a pivotal role in pioneering ride-hailing in Pakistan, and we respect their contributions to the ecosystem”.

“Their presence pushed all of us to innovate and deliver better services for Pakistani consumers.”

Startups Entrepreneurship Pakistan Startups tech startups Bykea Ride hailing entrepreneurs Pakistan's startup Pakistan tech startups

Comments

200 characters

Bykea enables digital payments amid user demand

Reciprocal tariffs: Pakistan, US agree to wrap up negotiations next week

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 settles with over 500 points gain

Rupee inches up against US dollar

Pakistan, UAE sign visa exemption agreement for select passport holders

Barrick, Komatsu ink $440mn deal for Pakistan’s Reko Diq mines

Gold price per tola gains Rs300 in Pakistan

Putin will not travel to BRICS summit in Brazil due to ICC warrant: Kremlin

Pakistan’s power generation increases 21% in May

Iranian parliament committee approves general plan to suspend cooperation with IAEA, news agency reports

Symmetry Group launches Pakistan’s first generative AI creative studio

Read more stories