Gold price per tola gains Rs300 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published June 25, 2025 Updated June 25, 2025 02:17pm

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Wednesday in line with their rise in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs354,665 after a gain of Rs300 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs304,068 after a rise of Rs258.

On Tuesday, gold price per tola reached Rs354,365 after a loss of Rs3,800 during the day.

The international rate of gold also increased on Wednesday. The rate was at $3,330 per ounce (with a premium of $20), after it gained $3, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola increased by Rs26 to reach Rs3,764.

