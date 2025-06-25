Gold price per tola gains Rs300 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Wednesday in line with their rise in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs354,665 after a gain of Rs300 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs304,068 after a rise of Rs258.

On Tuesday, gold price per tola reached Rs354,365 after a loss of Rs3,800 during the day.

The international rate of gold also increased on Wednesday. The rate was at $3,330 per ounce (with a premium of $20), after it gained $3, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola increased by Rs26 to reach Rs3,764.