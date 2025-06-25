Bangladesh win toss, bat in second Sri Lanka Test

COLOMBO: Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and chose to bat in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Wednesday.

The winner at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground will clinch the series after the first of the two Tests ended in a draw.

The visitors come in with three spinners as Mehidy Hasan Miraz returns in place of Jaker Ali.

Sri Lanka handed a Test debut to Sonal Dinusha, a left-hand batsman who bowls left-arm orthodox spin.

He replaces veteran Angelo Mathews, who retired in Galle after the opening Test.

Dinushas is expected to bat at number seven with captain Dhananjaya de Silva moving up to number four, taking Mathews’s spot.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), Kusal Mendis, Sonal Dinusha, Tharindu Ratnayake, Vishwa Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando.

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Anamul Haque, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Nahid Rana.

Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Allahuddien Paleker (RSA)

TV umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)