AIRLINK 142.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.57%)
BOP 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
CNERGY 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.37%)
CPHL 83.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
FCCL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.55%)
FFL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
FLYNG 54.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.98%)
HUBC 138.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (8.68%)
KEL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
MLCF 84.90 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.12%)
OGDC 218.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.16%)
PACE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (3.92%)
PIAHCLA 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.4%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.4%)
POWER 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.96%)
PPL 168.40 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.69%)
PRL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (5.08%)
PTC 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.87%)
SEARL 86.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.38%)
SSGC 41.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.55%)
SYM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
TELE 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.47%)
TPLP 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.18%)
TRG 54.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.49%)
WAVESAPP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.23%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.74%)
YOUW 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.72%)
BR100 12,545 Increased By 71.5 (0.57%)
BR30 37,938 Increased By 117.5 (0.31%)
KSE100 122,766 Increased By 519.5 (0.42%)
KSE30 37,389 Increased By 104.9 (0.28%)
Jun 25, 2025
Sports

Bangladesh win toss, bat in second Sri Lanka Test

AFP Published 25 Jun, 2025 01:35pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

COLOMBO: Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and chose to bat in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Wednesday.

The winner at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground will clinch the series after the first of the two Tests ended in a draw.

The visitors come in with three spinners as Mehidy Hasan Miraz returns in place of Jaker Ali.

Sri Lanka handed a Test debut to Sonal Dinusha, a left-hand batsman who bowls left-arm orthodox spin.

Bangladesh draw first Test with Sri Lanka after rain hampers play

He replaces veteran Angelo Mathews, who retired in Galle after the opening Test.

Dinushas is expected to bat at number seven with captain Dhananjaya de Silva moving up to number four, taking Mathews’s spot.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), Kusal Mendis, Sonal Dinusha, Tharindu Ratnayake, Vishwa Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando.

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Anamul Haque, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Nahid Rana.

Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Allahuddien Paleker (RSA)

TV umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)



