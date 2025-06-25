AIRLINK 142.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.57%)
Gaza rescuers say Israeli forces kill 20 including six aid seekers

AFP Published 25 Jun, 2025 01:03pm

GAZA CITY: Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli fire killed at least 20 people on Wednesday, including six who were waiting to collect food aid in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

The latest in a string of deadly incidents near aid distribution sites came after the United Nations had condemned the “weaponisation of food” in the Gaza Strip, where a US- and Israeli-backed foundation has largely replaced established humanitarian organisations.

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that six people were killed and 30 others wounded “following Israeli fire targeting thousands of civilians waiting for aid” in an area of central Gaza where Palestinians have gathered each night in the hope of collecting food rations.

Bassal said the crowd was hit by Israeli “bullets and tank shells”.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military said it was “looking into” the report.

Pressure grew Tuesday on the privately run aid group Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which was brought into the Palestinian territory at the end of May to replace United Nations agencies but whose operations have been marred by chaotic scenes and neutrality concerns.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, called the US- and Israeli-backed system an “abomination” that has put Palestinians’ lives at risk, while a spokesman for the UN human rights office, Thameen Al-Kheetan, condemned the “weaponisation of food” in the territory.

Seven Israeli soldiers killed during combat in Gaza, military says

Despite easing its aid blockade in May, Israel continues to impose restrictions.

The health ministry in the Hamas-run territory says that since late May, more than 500 people have been killed near aid centres seeking scarce supplies.

The civil defence agency said Israeli forces killed 46 people waiting for aid on Tuesday.

The GHF has denied responsibility for deaths near its aid points.

Bassal, the civil defence spokesman, said Israeli air strikes on central and northern Gaza early Wednesday killed at least 14 people.

A pre-dawn strike on a house in the central Nuseirat refugee camp killed six people including a child, with eight others killed in two separate strikes on houses in Deir el-Balah and east of Gaza City, Bassal said.

Israeli restrictions on media in the Gaza Strip and difficulties in accessing some areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the tolls and details provided by rescuers and authorities in the Palestinian territory.

The war was triggered by Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign has killed at least 56,077 people, also mostly civilians, according to the Gaza health ministry. The United Nations considers its figures reliable.

