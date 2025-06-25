AIRLINK 143.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
BOP 10.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.54%)
CPHL 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.52%)
FCCL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.55%)
FFL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
FLYNG 54.39 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.78%)
HUBC 138.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.07%)
KEL 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
MLCF 84.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
OGDC 216.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.65%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 40.08 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (4.13%)
PIAHCLA 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
PIBTL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
POWER 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 166.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.15%)
PRL 34.14 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.83%)
PTC 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.53%)
SEARL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.33%)
SSGC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
SYM 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TELE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.61%)
TPLP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
TRG 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.87%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.05%)
YOUW 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.72%)
BR100 12,524 Increased By 50.8 (0.41%)
BR30 37,769 Decreased By -52.1 (-0.14%)
KSE100 122,820 Increased By 573.7 (0.47%)
KSE30 37,456 Increased By 171.9 (0.46%)
Jun 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

World Bank approves $194mn to support education & access to water in Balochistan

Tahir Amin Published 25 Jun, 2025 12:05pm

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank Board of Executive Directors on Tuesday approved $194 million for two projects to enhance educational opportunities for children and boost water security in Balochistan.

“The GRADES-Balochistan project aims to reduce learning poverty in the province, while the Balochistan Water Security and Productivity Improvement Project will help address the province’s water security challenges and enhance climate resilience,” said Najy Benhassine, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan.

“The World Bank remains committed to supporting Balochistan through strategic investments in infrastructure and human development to build the foundations for more job creation, poverty reduction, and stronger resilience,” he added.

The Getting Results: Access and Delivery of Quality Education Services in Balochistan (GRADES-Balochistan) project, i.e. $100 million, will benefit 250,000 students with a focus on increasing enrollment and improving literacy and numeracy skills in early childhood and primary education.

Pakistan seeks fourth restructuring of $393.73mn WB-funded higher education project

The project will also provide support for 5,000 teachers through continuous professional development programs. Additionally, scholarships will be provided to 400 female students to pursue teacher pre-service education, fostering a new generation of educators who will serve as mentors and role models.

“The GRADES-Balochistan project is a strategically important initiative that addresses critical gaps in access to and quality of pre-primary and primary education in the province,” said Inga Afanasieva, Team Leader for the project.

“The project not only aims to enhance educational infrastructure but also to increase resilience to disasters and environmental sustainability. These efforts underscore the World Bank’s commitment to creating a safer and more sustainable future for the children of Balochistan.”

Meanwhile, the World Bank also approved the Balochistan Water Security and Productivity Improvement Project (BWSPIP) i.e. $94 million, which aims to improve the lives of smallholder and tenant farmers in the Nari, Talli, and Lehri river basins of the Kachi Plain and improve water supply services in Quetta.

The project is expected to benefit 500,000 people with improved access to basic water supply services and benefit more than 80,000 people by providing climate-resilient infrastructure.

Key elements include enhancing flood protection, increasing access to water for productive use, and improving water supply service delivery.

“The project supports the implementation of Pakistan’s Resilient Recovery Framework and aims to provide significant benefits for the farming communities in the province as well as for the residents of Quetta. It will also empower women in community-level water management,” said Carolina Dominguez Torres, Task Team Leader for the Project.

“Through strategic investments, improved water management, and community engagement, the project aims to deliver lasting benefits for the sustainable development of Balochistan.”

The GRADES project, designed to reduce learning poverty, and the BWSPIP project, designed to reduce child stunting through increased access to safe water and sanitation services, are key outcome targets under the 10-year Country Partnership Framework for Pakistan, the World Bank said.

Education Balochistan Najy Benhassine World Bank projects water security World Bank and Pakistan world bank country director World Bank Board of Executive Directors GRADES Balochistan Balochistan Water Security and Productivity Improvement Project

Comments

200 characters

World Bank approves $194mn to support education & access to water in Balochistan

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains over 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

$350m loan agreement signed with ADB to boost women’s financial inclusion

US strikes failed to destroy Iran’s nuclear sites, intelligence report says

Pakistan’s power generation increases 21% in May

Mamdani on verge of winning New York City’s Democratic mayoral contest after Cuomo concedes

Seven Israeli soldiers killed during combat in Gaza, military says

Oil prices rise as investors assess Iran-Israel ceasefire

Mari Energies reappoints Lt-Gen Anwar Ali (retd) as chairman

Read more stories