AIRLINK 143.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
BOP 10.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.54%)
CPHL 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.52%)
FCCL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.43%)
FFL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
FLYNG 54.39 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.78%)
HUBC 138.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (5.24%)
KEL 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
MLCF 84.64 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.81%)
OGDC 216.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.65%)
PACE 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PAEL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (4.18%)
PIAHCLA 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
PIBTL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
POWER 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
PPL 166.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.15%)
PRL 34.09 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.68%)
PTC 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.87%)
SEARL 86.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.36%)
SSGC 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
SYM 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TELE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.61%)
TPLP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
TRG 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.87%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.05%)
YOUW 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
BR100 12,524 Increased By 50.8 (0.41%)
BR30 37,769 Decreased By -52.1 (-0.14%)
KSE100 122,808 Increased By 561.4 (0.46%)
KSE30 37,450 Increased By 166.3 (0.45%)
Jun 25, 2025
Chicago soy rises on oil rebound; wheat, corn fall on ample supply outlook

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2025 11:40am

BEIJING: Chicago soybean and soyoil futures edged higher on Wednesday, supported by a rebound in oil prices as investors monitored the fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

The most-active soybean contract rose 0.24% to $10.39-4/8 per bushel after three straight sessions of losses. Soyoil gained 0.78% to 53.02 cents per pound.

“Soybean and soyoil are taking a breather as they overshot a bit to the downside,” said Ole Houe, head of advisory services at IKON Commodities in Sydney.

Oil prices edged higher after plummeting in the last two sessions, underpinning soyoil, which often tracks crude because it is used in biofuel as a substitute for fossil fuel.

“The crude oil market has stabilised at levels marginally higher than before the Israel-Iran war so that has given some confidence we don’t need to slide too much for now,” Houe said.

Warm, rainy weather in the US Midwest is expected to aid crop development in the coming days, according to forecasters.

Corn eased 0.06% to $4.16 a bushel, hovering near this year’s lowest level, as benign weather across the US Corn Belt and strong global crop prospects pressured prices.

In Brazil, farmers are estimated to produce a record 123.3 million metric tons of second corn, agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult said on Tuesday.

China’s May soybean imports from Brazil jump

Second corn, which Brazilian farmers are harvesting now, will account for about 80% of national output this year. It is mainly exported in the second half, competing with US corn suppliers on global markets.

Wheat slid 0.45% to $5.49-4/8 a bushel, weighed by a strong production outlook across the northern hemisphere and accelerating harvest activity.

Argus Media raised its forecast for Russia’s 2025-26 wheat output to 84.8 million tons, up from 81.3 million tons a year ago.

Soybeans

