AIRLINK 143.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
BOP 10.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.54%)
CPHL 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.52%)
FCCL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.43%)
FFL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
FLYNG 54.39 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.78%)
HUBC 138.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (5.24%)
KEL 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
MLCF 84.64 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.81%)
OGDC 216.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.65%)
PACE 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PAEL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (4.18%)
PIAHCLA 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
PIBTL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
POWER 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
PPL 166.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.15%)
PRL 34.09 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.68%)
PTC 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.87%)
SEARL 86.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.36%)
SSGC 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
SYM 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TELE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.61%)
TPLP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
TRG 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.87%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.05%)
YOUW 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
BR100 12,524 Increased By 50.8 (0.41%)
BR30 37,769 Decreased By -52.1 (-0.14%)
KSE100 122,808 Increased By 561.4 (0.46%)
KSE30 37,450 Increased By 166.3 (0.45%)
Jun 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei slips as US futures fall, investors eye Israel-Iran ceasefire

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2025 11:26am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average inched lower on Wednesday, weighed down by declines in US stock futures, as investors awaited clarity on whether a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran would hold.

The Nikkei was down 0.1% at 38,750.47 by the midday break, after flitting between modest gains and losses. The broader Topix fell 0.34% to 2,771.93.

“The market had already factored in the gains of US stocks last night subsequent to a ceasefire announcement,” said Naoki Fujiwara, senior fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management.

The Nikkei snapped a three-day losing streak to end higher on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire agreement late Monday.

The truce appeared fragile: Both Israel and Iran took hours to acknowledge they had accepted the ceasefire and accused each other of violating it.

Still, investors viewed the ceasefire rhetoric as a sign of de-escalating tensions, pushing the US stocks up more than 1% overnight.

But S&P and Nasdaq futures slipped during Asian hours, which the market interpreted as a sign of potential declines on Wall Street later in the day, said Kentaro Hayashi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

“Investor sentiment was also weighed by the stability of Japanese politics ahead of the upper house election (next month), and the development of ongoing trade talks.

If the US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates, that could lift the yen higher,“ he added. Technology investor SoftBank Group fell 3.18% to drag the Nikkei the most. Medical equipment maker Olympus tanked 10.99%.

Shares of Toyota Motor lost 1.41%.

Chip-related stocks advanced, tracking a 3.8% gain in the US Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

Tokyo Electron climbed 2.34% and Advantest added 1.31%. Of more than 1,600 stocks trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s prime market, 27% rose and 68% dropped, while 4% traded flat.

Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei slips as US futures fall, investors eye Israel-Iran ceasefire

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains over 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

$350m loan agreement signed with ADB to boost women’s financial inclusion

World Bank approves $194mn to support education & access to water in Balochistan

US strikes failed to destroy Iran’s nuclear sites, intelligence report says

Pakistan’s power generation increases 21% in May

Mamdani on verge of winning New York City’s Democratic mayoral contest after Cuomo concedes

Seven Israeli soldiers killed during combat in Gaza, military says

Oil prices rise as investors assess Iran-Israel ceasefire

Mari Energies reappoints Lt-Gen Anwar Ali (retd) as chairman

Read more stories