AIRLINK 143.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
BOP 10.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.54%)
CPHL 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.52%)
FCCL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.55%)
FFL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
FLYNG 54.39 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.78%)
HUBC 138.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.07%)
KEL 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
MLCF 84.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
OGDC 216.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.65%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 40.08 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (4.13%)
PIAHCLA 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
PIBTL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
POWER 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 166.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.15%)
PRL 34.14 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.83%)
PTC 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.53%)
SEARL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.33%)
SSGC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
SYM 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TELE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.61%)
TPLP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
TRG 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.87%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.05%)
YOUW 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.72%)
BR100 12,524 Increased By 50.8 (0.41%)
BR30 37,769 Decreased By -52.1 (-0.14%)
KSE100 122,820 Increased By 573.7 (0.47%)
KSE30 37,456 Increased By 171.9 (0.46%)
Jun 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance MARI (Mari Energies Limited) 629.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22%

Mari Energies reappoints Lt-Gen Anwar Ali (retd) as chairman

BR Web Desk Published 25 Jun, 2025 11:19am

The Board of Directors (BoD) of Mari Energies Limited, formerly known as Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MARI), has reappointed Lt Gen Anwar Ali Hyder, HI(M), (retd), as chairman of the company.

The E&P shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“We are pleased to inform that the Board of Directors of Mari Energies Limited, in its meeting held on June 24, 2025, at 3:30 pm, has re-appointed Lt Gen Anwar Ali Hyder, HI(M), (retd), Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Fauji Foundation, as the chairman of the Mari Energies Board of Directors, effective June 24, 2025,” read the notice.

According to information available on Mari Energies’ website, Lt Gen Hyder (retd) brings extensive experience in planning, organisation, and administration.

Mari Petroleum Company Limited

“Throughout his distinguished career with the Pakistan Army, he held prestigious command, staff, and instructional positions, culminating in the position of Principal Staff Officer to the Chief of Army Staff as Adjutant General of the Pakistan Army.

“In this role, he spearheaded several important welfare initiatives and large-scale commercial projects at the Army and national level, including strategising the development and growth of Fauji Foundation Companies and serving as the Chairman of Army Welfare Trust,” read the website

Moreover, he also served as a member of the Apex Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Mari Energies is the country’s second-largest producer of natural gas. It is an integrated oil and gas E&P company with an exploration success rate of around 70%, which is significantly higher than the industry averages of approximately 30% nationally and 14% internationally.

The company operates Pakistan’s largest gas reservoir at Mari Gas Field, Daharki, Sindh.

psx companies Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) PSX stocks PSX notices Mari Energies PSX listed companies Anwar Ali Hyder MARI chairman

Comments

200 characters

Mari Energies reappoints Lt-Gen Anwar Ali (retd) as chairman

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains over 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

$350m loan agreement signed with ADB to boost women’s financial inclusion

World Bank approves $194mn to support education & access to water in Balochistan

US strikes failed to destroy Iran’s nuclear sites, intelligence report says

Pakistan’s power generation increases 21% in May

Mamdani on verge of winning New York City’s Democratic mayoral contest after Cuomo concedes

Seven Israeli soldiers killed during combat in Gaza, military says

Oil prices rise as investors assess Iran-Israel ceasefire

Read more stories