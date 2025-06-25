Mari Energies reappoints Lt-Gen Anwar Ali (retd) as chairman

The Board of Directors (BoD) of Mari Energies Limited, formerly known as Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MARI), has reappointed Lt Gen Anwar Ali Hyder, HI(M), (retd), as chairman of the company.

The E&P shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“We are pleased to inform that the Board of Directors of Mari Energies Limited, in its meeting held on June 24, 2025, at 3:30 pm, has re-appointed Lt Gen Anwar Ali Hyder, HI(M), (retd), Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Fauji Foundation, as the chairman of the Mari Energies Board of Directors, effective June 24, 2025,” read the notice.

According to information available on Mari Energies’ website, Lt Gen Hyder (retd) brings extensive experience in planning, organisation, and administration.

“Throughout his distinguished career with the Pakistan Army, he held prestigious command, staff, and instructional positions, culminating in the position of Principal Staff Officer to the Chief of Army Staff as Adjutant General of the Pakistan Army.

“In this role, he spearheaded several important welfare initiatives and large-scale commercial projects at the Army and national level, including strategising the development and growth of Fauji Foundation Companies and serving as the Chairman of Army Welfare Trust,” read the website

Moreover, he also served as a member of the Apex Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Mari Energies is the country’s second-largest producer of natural gas. It is an integrated oil and gas E&P company with an exploration success rate of around 70%, which is significantly higher than the industry averages of approximately 30% nationally and 14% internationally.

The company operates Pakistan’s largest gas reservoir at Mari Gas Field, Daharki, Sindh.