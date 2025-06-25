China, HK stocks rise as Middle East truce lifts sentiment

SHANGHAI: Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks edged higher on Wednesday as global sentiment improved following a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, while some hopes for an earlier-than-expected rate cut from the Federal Reserve also lent support.

The ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump between Iran and Israel appeared to be holding on Wednesday a day after both countries signalled that their air war had ended, at least for now.

“Tensions between Iran-Israel will be eyed as financial markets remain hopeful that a delicate ceasefire between the two nations would hold,” analysts at UOB said in a note.

By the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.28% at 3,430.16 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.35% to 3,917.59 points.

Defence shares led the gains in morning deals, with the sub-index jumping 3.42%.

However, falling oil prices after the Middle East truce pressured the energy sector, with shares falling 2.09%.

Meanwhile, China’s Premier Li Qiang said on Wednesday that he was confident the country could maintain a “relatively rapid growth rate” and transition from an manufacturing-led economy to a consumer-driven one.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index was up 0.77% at 24,362.73 points, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 0.68% to 8,820.35 points.

Separately, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that higher tariffs could begin raising inflation this summer, a period that will be key to the US central bank considering possible interest rate cuts.

“While Powell reiterated the message that Fed need not rush to cut, he did suggest that the Fed may cut rates sooner rather than later if inflation pressures remain contained,” OCBC analysts said in a note. “But he was careful in not committing to a timeline.”