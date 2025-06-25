AIRLINK 143.41 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.25%)
Vietnam raises $532 million in government bond auction, highest since March 19

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2025 11:06am

HANOI: Vietnam’s State Treasury raised 13.9 trillion dong ($532 million) in a weekly government bond auction on Wednesday, the highest volume since March 19 and up from the $385 million raised last week.

The uptake was lower, with 80% of the bonds on offer sold, compared with 84% at last week’s auction, according to a Hanoi Stock Exchange filing.

The auction took total government bond sales so far this year to 189.4 trillion dong ($7.25 billion), according to exchange data.

Vietnam raises $322 million in government bond auction

Vietnam uses the proceeds from bond sales mainly to fund its public investments, one of the key drivers of economic growth. It aims to raise 500 trillion dong this year.

At Wednesday’s auction, the treasury sold 3.8 trillion dong out of 4 trillion dong of the 5-year bonds on offer, at a coupon of 2.59%.

It also sold 10.04 trillion dong out of 11 trillion dong of the 10-year bonds on offer, at a coupon of 3.18%.

The coupons for the bonds were the highest this year.

It failed to offload any of the 2 trillion dong of 15-year bonds, while managing to sell only 73 billion dong out of the 500 billion dong of 30-year bonds on offer at a coupon of 3.4%.

On the corporate side, Vietnamese companies have raised 172 trillion dong via bonds this year up to June 20, according to bond market association data.

The value of corporate bonds maturing in the remainder of 2025 is 143.3 trillion dong, 51.5% of which are in the real estate sector and 28.0% in the banking sector.

