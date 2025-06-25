AIRLINK 143.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.34%)
BOP 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 83.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.54%)
FCCL 45.75 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.56%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FLYNG 55.70 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (3.21%)
HUBC 139.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
KEL 5.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.26%)
MLCF 85.30 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.6%)
OGDC 217.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.45%)
PACE 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.49%)
PAEL 40.38 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (4.91%)
PIAHCLA 21.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.83%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
POWER 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.66%)
PPL 168.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.66%)
PRL 33.57 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.76%)
PTC 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.29%)
SEARL 86.06 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
SSGC 42.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.6%)
TPLP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
TRG 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.06%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.11%)
YOUW 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.15%)
BR100 12,560 Increased By 86.9 (0.7%)
BR30 37,984 Increased By 163.4 (0.43%)
KSE100 123,042 Increased By 795 (0.65%)
KSE30 37,563 Increased By 279.6 (0.75%)
Markets

Gold firms as dollar, yields slip; markets watch Israel-Iran truce

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2025 08:30am

Gold firmed on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields retreated, while market participants monitored the fragile truce between Israel and Iran.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $3,328.89 per ounce, as of 0250 GMT, after hitting a more than two-week low on Tuesday.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $3,343.00.

The dollar index hovered near a one-week low, making bullion more attractive for other currency holders.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yields remained near a more than one-month low.

“The technical selling of the U.S. dollar and weaker U.S. Treasury yield have benefited gold prices,” OANDA senior market analyst Kelvin Wong said.

A potential catalyst for a gold breakout could be further weakness in the dollar, renewed focus on the fiscal deficit and U.S. tariff policy as Iran-Israel tensions ease, Wong added.

On Tuesday, Iran and Israel signalled that the air war between them had ended, at least for now, after U.S. President Donald Trump publicly scolded them for violating a ceasefire he announced.

U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly deteriorated in June as households increasingly worried about job availability, another indication that labor market conditions were softening amid rising uncertainty from Trump’s tariffs.

Higher tariffs could begin raising inflation this summer, a period that will be key to U.S. Federal Reserve’s consideration of possible rate cuts, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told members of Congress on Tuesday.

Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in 60 basis points of rate cuts for 2025, with the first move expected to come in September.

Gold prices drift lower

According to a report by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum, one in three central banks managing a combined $5 trillion plan to increase exposure to gold over the next 1-2 years, the highest in at least five years.

Elsewhere, spot silver was steady at $35.90 per ounce, platinum fell 0.3% to $1,312.56, while palladium was down 0.5% at $1,060.50.

