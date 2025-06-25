AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (9.7%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-25

PTCL, TI & Kacific Broadband Satellites Group sign MoU

Press Release Published 25 Jun, 2025 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), Telco Integrators (Pvt) Ltd (TI), and Kacific Broadband Satellites Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on expanding high-speed satellite internet, broadband, and voice services across Pakistan, said a press release.

This strategic partnership aims to deliver integrated connectivity solutions tailored to Pakistan’s diverse geographic and infrastructural needs. By combining PTCL’s robust telecommunications infrastructure, Telco Integrators’ technical expertise, and Kacific’s advanced satellite capabilities, the alliance aims to provide reliable, affordable, and scalable broadband solutions to underserved areas in Pakistan with the goal of contributing to the country’s digital transformation.

PTCL will provide core telecommunications infrastructure, including the largest fibre cable network that spans from Khyber to Karachi, as well as submarine cables connecting Pakistan to the world. Telco Integrators will serve as Kacific’s local service enabler, supporting the deployment and operation of satellite-powered internet, broadband, and network services across Pakistan.

The partnership will jointly promote and distribute Kacific’s broadband services to telecom operators, enterprises, and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), thereby expanding access to reliable connectivity nationwide.

“This partnership represents a major milestone in enhancing digital connectivity across Pakistan,” said AamerEjaz, group Vice President Carrier Solutions Business, PTCL.

He added, “PTCL will play its role in extending impactful services to areas previously beyond reach, acting as a catalyst for socio-economic development and digital inclusion.”

“Expanding our footprint in Pakistan reflects Kacific’s core mission to leave no one behind in the digital era,” said Christian Patouraux, CEO of Kacific. “Together with PTCL and Telco Integrators, we can drive meaningful change through satellite-powered connectivity,” he stated.

“Our strength lies in turning advanced technology into practical, localized solutions and customer satisfaction,” said Imtiaz Ahmed Laghari, CEO of Telco Integrators.

He added, “This collaboration allows us to deliver high-performance satellite services with on-ground expertise, making connectivity more accessible and dependable across Pakistan.”

The alliance reflects a shared commitment to driving technological evolution in Pakistan through locally supported satellite solutions. With over half the population lacking access to reliable broadband, these services are poised to help close Pakistan’s digital divide and empower remote communities, businesses, and public institutions with reliable broadband access.

