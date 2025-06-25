‘Pakistan, Kenya can open new avenues to enhance trade, investment’

LAHORE: Kenya High Commissioner Lt Gen Peter Mbogo Njiru (Retd) has said that Kenya and Pakistan have a lot of potential to boost trade and economic ties. The growing interest of Pakistani entrepreneurs in strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties with Kenya is a good omen.

He was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. LCCI president presented the address of welcome and shed light on the possibilities of trade and investment in the two countries. Commercial Attache of Kenya Bonface Njoroge Njuguna, Honorary Consul Dr Faisal Khokhar and LCCI Executive Committee members Khurram Lodhi, Ahsan Shahid, Amina Randhawa, Syed Salman Ali, Amir Ali and Karamt Ali Awanwere also present.

The HC said it is encouraging to see the desire among Pakistani businessmen to build trade linkages with Kenya and said that business-to-business partnerships are fundamental to sustainable commercial growth between the two nations.

He said that Kenya is open for foreign direct investment across all sectors the government is committed to ensuring full facilitation to international investors. He encouraged the Pakistani business community to take advantage of the vast economic opportunities available in Kenya, particularly in sectors such as health, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, textile manufacturing and leather.

Njiru said that Kenya’s strategic geographic location offers a critical gateway to East and Central Africa. He said that shipping goods from Karachi to Mombasa is feasible and cost-effective, which makes Kenya an ideal entry point for Pakistani exports targeting African markets.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s Look Africa initiative, describing it as a forward-thinking and visionary policy framework that aligns well with Kenya’s economic aspirations. He assured the business community that any issues impeding mutual trade will be addressed through coordination with relevant stakeholders.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad said that diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Kenya were established in 1964 and have remained cordial and productive ever since. He said that both countries are members of the Commonwealth of Nations, share common values and trade potential.

He said that LCCI views Kenya as one of the most important trade partners for Pakistan in the African continent and considers it a vital gateway to East Africa. He said that the Government of Pakistan launched the Look Africa Policy in 2017 to boost economic and trade relations with African countries including Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, Egypt, Sudan, Tanzania Ethiopia. Under this initiative, Pakistan is seeking to negotiate Preferential Trade Agreements (PTAs) with various African regional blocs to enhance trade volume.

He said that the Look Africa Plan is expected to significantly contribute to Pakistan’s efforts to unlock the vast export potential in African markets.

Mian Abuzar Shad added that the support and cooperation of the Kenyan High Commission would be crucial in achieving these goals. He shared key trade data and informed that during the fiscal year 2023–24, Pakistan’s exports to Kenya amounted to $315 million while imports from Kenya were around $614 million. He further mentioned that during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year 2024–25, Pakistan’s exports to Kenya reached $225 million, while imports stood at approximately $500 million.

The LCCI president stressed the need to reduce the existing trade deficit and expressed the aspiration to increase the bilateral trade volume to at least $2 billion in the coming years. He pointed out that Kenya’s total imports stand at $20.2 billion while its global exports are around $8.3 billion that Pakistan’s share in Kenya’s overall trade is still very low. He urged the Kenyan High Commission to play a proactive role in connecting Kenyan importers with Pakistani exporters.

He said that Pakistan primarily exports rice, textiles, pharmaceuticals wooden articles to Kenya, while importing tea, dried vegetables, fruits, cut flowers, hides skins. He stressed the need to diversify the trade basket and identify more tradable items such as pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, automotive parts, information technology services, sports goods light engineering products.

Mian Abuzar Shad also underscored the potential for both countries to establish joint ventures in fields like defence, education, agriculture tourism. He proposed that B2B contacts should be further enhanced through the exchange of trade delegations and the organization of single-country exhibitions in both Pakistan and Kenya. He requested the Kenyan High Commission to share relevant information about Kenya’s duty structures, legal requirements import procedures so that Pakistani exporters can better understand and access the Kenyan market.

The LCCI president assured the High Commissioner that the Lahore Chamber is fully committed to strengthening economic ties with Kenya and looks forward to maintaining strong institutional collaboration with the Kenyan High Commission in Pakistan. He concluded by saying that with shared commitment and continuous engagement, Pakistan and Kenya can open new avenues for mutually beneficial trade and investment.

