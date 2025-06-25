AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (9.7%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-25

Pakistan urges Iran Israel to uphold ceasefire

Naveed Siddiqui Published 25 Jun, 2025 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday welcomed the announcement of the ceasefire understanding between Iran and Israel, and called on the relevant parties to uphold the ceasefire.

“We also welcome and support the efforts aimed at reviving dialogue and diplomacy in the region,” Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement.

Pakistan believes that peace and stability in the region can only be achieved through strict adherence to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and by refraining from the use of force, he added.

Ambassador Shafqat reiterated that Pakistan will continue to support all efforts in this regard. US President Donald J Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu separately announced the development following Iran’s missile-strikes on America’s military bases in Qatar and Iraq in response to Washington’s attack on three nuclear sites in Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow last Sunday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

