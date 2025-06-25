AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (9.7%)
BOP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.4%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.3%)
CPHL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 7.61 (10%)
FCCL 44.61 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (10.01%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (9.98%)
FLYNG 53.97 Increased By ▲ 4.91 (10.01%)
HUBC 139.70 Increased By ▲ 7.71 (5.84%)
HUMNL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (8.02%)
KEL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.18%)
KOSM 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.8%)
MLCF 83.96 Increased By ▲ 7.63 (10%)
OGDC 218.60 Increased By ▲ 14.74 (7.23%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.72%)
PAEL 38.49 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (10%)
PIAHCLA 21.80 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.22%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (8.13%)
POWER 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.86%)
PPL 167.50 Increased By ▲ 14.17 (9.24%)
PRL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (10%)
PTC 23.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (10.02%)
SEARL 85.72 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (10%)
SSGC 41.90 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (7.99%)
SYM 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (10.04%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.46%)
TPLP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.05%)
TRG 55.75 Increased By ▲ 4.66 (9.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.02%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.15%)
YOUW 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.19%)
BR100 12,474 Increased By 699.5 (5.94%)
BR30 37,821 Increased By 2846.2 (8.14%)
KSE100 122,247 Increased By 6079.2 (5.23%)
KSE30 37,284 Increased By 1876.5 (5.3%)
Jun 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-25

FPCCI underscores need to expand trade with Turkiye

Recorder Report Published 25 Jun, 2025 05:41am

KARACHI: Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI has underscored the need to further expand bilateral trade and economic relations, stating that the current trade volume between Pakistan and Turkiye does not truly reflect the historic brotherly ties and close diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Speaking at Pakistan-Turkey Business Council of FPCCI meeting, he highlighted the importance of strengthening institutional linkages and private sector cooperation to unlock the full potential of Pakistan-Turkey trade at FPCCI Head Office Karachi under the chairmanship of Saquib Fayyaz Maggo, Senior Vice President FPCCI.

He reaffirmed FPCCI’s commitment to facilitating greater business-to-business linkages between Pakistan and Turkey. He appreciated Turkey’s continued support in various sectors and expressed optimism that stronger economic partnerships would benefit both nations. He called upon both governments to create a more enabling environment for trade and investment through swift policy measures.

Delivering his keynote remarks, Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, Chairman of the Council emphasized the urgent need for the early signing of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and Turkey. He noted that despite the shared membership of platforms such as OIC, D-8, and ECO, bilateral trade between the two brotherly countries remains below potential. He pointed out that bilateral trade has stagnated at under US $1 billion, with Pakistan’s share standing at approximately US $366 million in 2024.

He highlighted that Pakistan’s exports to Turkey; including textiles, denim, sports goods, surgical instruments, and rice are in high demand and can play a vital role in balancing trade. He further stressed that improvements in trade routes, banking channels, and logistics connectivity would help bilateral trade flourish and meet the expectations of the two nations’ business communities.

Cemal Sangu Consul General of Turkiye in Karachi appreciated FPCCI’s efforts in promoting bilateral trade and assured the Council of Turkey’s willingness to explore new avenues of cooperation. He reiterated that both countries have great potential to expand trade in sectors such as construction, tourism, engineering, and food processing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Trade FPCCI Pakistan and Turkiye Pakistan Turkiye Trade Atif Ikram Sheikh Pakistan Turkiye ties

Comments

200 characters

FPCCI underscores need to expand trade with Turkiye

$350m loan agreement signed with ADB to boost women’s financial inclusion

NA approves 69 demands for grants worth Rs1.65trn

FBR redrafts Sec 37A: Amended Finance Bill sets conditions for tax fraud arrests

Rs715.45bn approved for energy sector

PIACL sell-off: Parties’ disqualification purely procedural: PC

MYT mechanism: Nepra lowers average tariff to Rs34 for Discos

Forced load-shedding: Nepra issues show-cause notice to KE

May FCA: Positive adjustment of Re0.1 per unit sought

Commercial vehicles’ import: PM’s rep talks to APCDIA team

SC determines right meaning of FMCG products

Read more stories