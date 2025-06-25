Decorated officer among two army personnel martyred

ISLAMABAD: Two Pakistan Army personnel, including a decorated officer, were martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) against Indian-sponsored militants in South Waziristan on Tuesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces launched the operation in the Sararogha area of South Waziristan after receiving reports about the presence of militants affiliated with the banned group “Fitna al Khwarij”, which is described as an Indian proxy.

In a fierce exchange of fire, the troops neutralised 11 militants, while seven others were injured. During the operation, Major Syed Moiz Abbas Shah (37), a resident of Chakwal, and Lance Naik Jibran Ullah (27) hailing from Bannu embraced martyrdom while leading their comrades from the front.

Major Moiz was widely respected for his valour and leadership in numerous anti-militancy operations. Notably, he was among the officers who played a key role in the capture of Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman during the February 2019 air skirmish between Pakistan and India — a moment that garnered international attention.

His bravery, the ISPR noted, was emblematic of the armed forces’ unwavering resolve against terrorism.

A post-operation sanitisation effort is underway to eliminate any remaining threats in the region.

“Pakistan’s security forces remain committed to eradicating the scourge of terrorism, particularly that fuelled by foreign sponsorship. The sacrifices of our brave sons of the soil only strengthen our national resolve,” the ISPR said.

South Waziristan has witnessed a resurgence in militant activity in recent months, often linked by security agencies to hostile intelligence networks operating through proxies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025