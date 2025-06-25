AIRLINK 143.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.28%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-25

‘Pakistan needs to align fiscal, monetary policies’

Recorder Report Published June 25, 2025 Updated June 25, 2025 09:01am

ISLAMABAD: Former caretaker Commerce Minister, Gohar Ejaz said that Pakistan needs to shift towards export-led growth with a focused economic development policy, avoiding the boom-and-bust cycles witnessed in 2006, 2018, and 2022.

“These cycles, driven by consumer goods imports, artificially inflated GDP growth to 6% before resulting in severe current account deficits of $20 billion, devaluation, reduced buying power, inflation, and ultimately, IMF programmes that brought hardship to the people of Pakistan,” he said adding that Pakistan cannot afford to live without growth. Our economic policy must prioritize industrialization, employment, and export-led growth.

Additionally, keeping interest rates at 11%, twice the average annual inflation of 5%, is counterproductive.

“We need to align fiscal and monetary policies to benefit the economy, fostering growth and prosperity for the people of Pakistan,” he added.

Pakistan Economy inflation gdp Exports current account deficits monetary policies Gohar Ejaz economic development policy

