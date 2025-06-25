2.2m EVs to ply on the roads by 2030

ISLAMABAD: The government has planned to take the number of Electric Vehicles (EVs) plying on the roads by 2030 to 2.2 million aiming at dealing with climate change-related issues especially smog in Punjab, reducing petroleum products import bill by at least $1 billion annually and improving public health.

This was stated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, during a meeting with the importers of used cars here on Tuesday.

Khan said “the new Auto Policy 2026 will make it easier to import used and electric vehicles and policy aims to boost competition in Pakistan’s car market by improving access to foreign cars.”

During the meeting, the discussion focused on key areas including the upcoming Auto Policy 2026, import and export issues, and additional customs duties.

SAPM Khan recognised the Car Dealers Importers Association as a vital stakeholder in the consultation process for policy formulation. He reiterated that the government’s vision emphasises promoting a liberalised and competitive import mechanism for vehicles in Pakistan.

“Open competition in car imports will create pressure on local manufacturers to improve and expand into exports,” stated Khan. He added that in order to ensure the quality of used car imports, the government will implement mandatory registration and certification procedures.

Highlighting the shift towards sustainable transportation, Khan stated that Pakistan is moving away from petrol-based vehicles towards environmentally-friendly alternatives. In line with the government’s directives, the Ministry of Industries has introduced a comprehensive National Electric Vehicle (NEV) Policy 2025–2030.

Under this policy, Pakistan aims to convert 2.2 million vehicles to electric by the year 2030, he said, adding that the promotion of electric vehicles is crucial for reducing smog and improving public health.

The SAPM said that promotion of EVs will not only prove cost-effective but will also be beneficial for the environment; consequently it will help improve the health of the people of Pakistan.

During the meeting, the Car Dealers Importers Association assured the ministry that they will submit detailed proposals to support the policy process.

SAPM Khan assured the association that the government will carefully review their suggestions and extend full cooperation.

