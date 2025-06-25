AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (9.7%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-25

PM reiterates Pakistan’s support to Iran

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 25 Jun, 2025 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast support for Iran on international platforms, including the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

In a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, PM Sharif discussed the shifting dynamics in the Middle East and emphasised the urgency of diplomatic efforts to restore regional stability.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the Prime Minister voiced deep concern over rising tensions and stressed that dialogue and diplomacy remain essential for conflict resolution.

Both leaders underscored the need to uphold international law and adhere to the UN Charter.

President Pezeshkian thanked PM Sharif for Pakistan’s consistent and principled stance during recent regional crises and praised Islamabad’s role in advocating peaceful solutions. The two leaders also highlighted the importance of unity in the Muslim world and agreed to stay in close contact amid ongoing challenges.

Earlier this week, the Foreign Office condemned US air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, warning of the risk of a broader regional conflict. It called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

The strikes, carried out early Sunday on sites in Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz, marked a dramatic escalation in Washington’s involvement in Israel’s campaign to dismantle Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization confirmed the strikes but vowed its nuclear programme would continue. Pakistan condemned both the US and Israeli actions, calling the attacks a violation of international norms and warning of dire consequences for regional peace. “Iran has every right to defend itself under the UN Charter,” the Foreign Office stated, expressing grave concern over the potential for further escalation.

