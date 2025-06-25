PM asks NAB to expedite pending corruption cases

ISLAMABAD: With the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) claiming to have recovered billions in looted cash, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged it to order swift action on all pending corruption cases.

In a meeting with NAB Chairman Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt (retd), the prime minister also instructed the bureau to throw a lifeline to victims of financial fraud and ensure their stolen funds are returned without delay.

The meeting came armed with a two-year performance report covering 2023-2024, boasting massive recoveries of embezzled funds. Over the past two years, NAB has recovered billions of rupees misappropriated through corruption, Butt told the prime minister, highlighting wins from both NAB headquarters and its regional powerhouses.

PM Sharif did not hold back praise, while stressing eliminating corruption and dishonesty from the country which he said is among the top priorities of the government. “All necessary facilities will be provided to NAB to fulfil the vision of a corruption-free Pakistan.”

He also hailed NAB’s success in reclaiming hundreds of acres of government land from illegal occupation – property worth billions of rupees. According to the NAB report presented to the prime minister, NAB claimed to have completed 700 inquiries, launched 218 investigations, and filed 21 fresh corruption references in 2023-2024 alone.

