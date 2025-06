RIO DE JANEIRO, (Brazil): Brazilian authorities said Tuesday they had dismantled a bank-fraud ring that embezzled wages from professional football players.

The Brazilian Ministry of Justice said the suspected fraudsters stole more than 1 million reais (approximately 156,000 euros) from players. They opened bank accounts in the players’ names using false documents and then requested the transfer of their salaries from the accounts into which they had been paid by their clubs.