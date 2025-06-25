FBR extends ST integration deadline

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has further extended deadline up to July 1, 2025 for corporate registered persons and August 1, 2025 for non-corporate registered persons for sales tax integration with the Board’s computerized system.

In this regard, the FBR has issued instructions to the field formations here on Tuesday pertaining to the electronic Integration of taxpayers- extension regarding.

According to the FBR’s instructions, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, the FBR has further extended the date of integration with the Board’s computerized system through license integrator or PRAL as required under Rule 150Q of the Sales Tax Rules, 2006, FBR added.

For corporate registered persons, the date of registration/ integration is July 1, 2025 and non-corporate registered persons August 1, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025