Early US intel assessment suggests strikes on Iran did not destroy nuclear sites, CNN reports

WASHINGTON: An early U.S. intelligence assessment indicated that the U.S. military strikes on three of Iran’s nuclear facilities last week did not destroy the core components of Tehran’s nuclear program and likely only set it back by months, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing three people briefed on it.

“This alleged assessment is flat-out wrong,” CNN quoted White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt as saying.