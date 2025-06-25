AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (9.7%)
BOP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.4%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.3%)
CPHL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 7.61 (10%)
FCCL 44.61 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (10.01%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (9.98%)
FLYNG 53.97 Increased By ▲ 4.91 (10.01%)
HUBC 139.70 Increased By ▲ 7.71 (5.84%)
HUMNL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (8.02%)
KEL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.18%)
KOSM 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.8%)
MLCF 83.96 Increased By ▲ 7.63 (10%)
OGDC 218.60 Increased By ▲ 14.74 (7.23%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.72%)
PAEL 38.49 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (10%)
PIAHCLA 21.80 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.22%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (8.13%)
POWER 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.86%)
PPL 167.50 Increased By ▲ 14.17 (9.24%)
PRL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (10%)
PTC 23.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (10.02%)
SEARL 85.72 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (10%)
SSGC 41.90 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (7.99%)
SYM 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (10.04%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.46%)
TPLP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.05%)
TRG 55.75 Increased By ▲ 4.66 (9.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.02%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.15%)
YOUW 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.19%)
BR100 12,474 Increased By 699.5 (5.94%)
BR30 37,821 Increased By 2846.2 (8.14%)
KSE100 122,247 Increased By 6079.2 (5.23%)
KSE30 37,284 Increased By 1876.5 (5.3%)
Jun 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Early US intel assessment suggests strikes on Iran did not destroy nuclear sites, CNN reports

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2025 01:43am

WASHINGTON: An early U.S. intelligence assessment indicated that the U.S. military strikes on three of Iran’s nuclear facilities last week did not destroy the core components of Tehran’s nuclear program and likely only set it back by months, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing three people briefed on it.

Israel says it hit Iranian radar, but refrained from other strikes after Trump call

“This alleged assessment is flat-out wrong,” CNN quoted White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt as saying.

Iran Israel war Iran israel ceasefire U.S. military strikes Iran’s nuclear facilities

Comments

200 characters

Early US intel assessment suggests strikes on Iran did not destroy nuclear sites, CNN reports

Oil prices drop nearly 6% as Israel-Iran ceasefire reduces Middle East supply risk

KSE-100 settles with over 6,000 points gain amid ceasefire reports

Israel reports waves of Iranian missiles, soon after Trump announced ceasefire

FBR extends deadline for electronic integration of sales tax system by one month

Rupee records slight improvement against US dollar

PM, Saudi Crown Prince discuss Middle East situation, regional peace efforts

Pakistan welcomes Iran-Israel ceasefire, urges adherence to UN charter for regional peace

Pakistan seeks fourth restructuring of $393.73mn WB-funded higher education project

NDMA predicts rain, stormy weather across major cities from June 25 to July 1

Security forces eliminate 11 Indian-sponsored terrorists in Waziristan operation: ISPR

Read more stories