Opinion Print 2025-06-25

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Israel did learn a valuable lesson

“The theatre of war.” “Did you mean fog of war, where claims are not backed by ground realities…” “No,...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 25 Jun, 2025 05:41am

“The theatre of war.”

“Did you mean fog of war, where claims are not backed by ground realities…”

“No, I meant theatre of war.”

“How come?”

“The US reportedly told Iran that it will attack the three sites prompting Iran to vacate those sites, not a single fatality, and nuclear material was removed from those sites and then Iran said it must retaliate to save face and the US said sure go ahead – lob some missiles on our Qatar base and guess what not a single fatality and….”

“But theatre actors may know the script unlike the audience but the truth is revealed in the end to the audience.”

“Not in all theatres my friend.”

“And where does that leave Israel?”

“Well, Israel did learn a valuable lesson: that if you attack a people

with air power, sophisticated air power, then be prepared to suffer severe losses.”

“You reckon it’s back to Gaza, and the West Bank and Lebanon?”

“Israel never stopped killing the people in these areas…as the US says same o same o.”

“Any casualties?”

“Yes; under 500 in Iran and Israel together, or at least, that is their claim — but you know of the fog of war.”

“Right, but I meant any casualties in terms of entities or individuals?”

“Well, maybe Netanyahu, though one can imagine, he will survive by doubling the killings in Gaza — from 50 plus a day to 100 plus a day.”

“Are there any other casualties?”

“IAEA with Grossi, its head, going into damage control by arguing on television that his staff had nothing to do with the assassination by Israel of key nuclear scientists and that the report which referred to Iran’s intent to build a bomb…”

“In no court of law is intent punishable is it. I mean I intend to go on a rampage but till I do…”

“Rampage where?”

“In the sweets section of the store.”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway I wish Iran does not go back to IAEA inspection! And…and…wait…if Israel continues its genocide and…”

“If wishes were horses, beggars would ride.”

“In Pakistan we have professional beggars who do ride, they make more than the official daily wage, our non-filers, pay no taxes and…”

“Right, but look at their contribution: they buy consumer items on which there is a sales tax, excise duty on others and…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

