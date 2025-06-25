AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (9.7%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-25

PM praises performance of Bilawal-led team

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 25 Jun, 2025 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said “Congratulations to all of you for representing Pakistan’s stance strongly and effectively on the global stage,” praising a diplomatic delegation led by Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for what he called a “victorious” international mission.

“You fought Pakistan’s case with national spirit and returned victorious,” Sharif added, speaking at a dinner held in honour of the delegation, which had recently concluded diplomatic visits to the US, the UK, and Europe.

The delegation, which included senior political figures such as Sherry Rehman, Hina Rabbani Khar, Dr Musadik Malik, and Jalil Abbas Jilani, was tasked with countering what officials described as “recent Indian propaganda” and presenting Pakistan’s position on key regional issues.

Sharif credited the delegation for effectively highlighting matters ranging from Kashmir’s Pahalgam incident to the Indus Waters Treaty, saying their efforts had drawn international recognition. “Bilawal articulated Pakistan’s position in an excellent manner,” he said.

The prime minister also attributed Pakistan’s strategic posture to “the blessings of Allah, the prayers of the nation, and the military expertise of our armed forces,” claiming India had to “pay a heavy price for its unjustified war hysteria.”

Referring to domestic affairs, Sharif said the government had aimed to provide relief across all sectors in the newly announced 2025-26 federal budget, including salaried individuals. He thanked coalition partners, including the PPP, for their support in the budget process.

“I am hopeful that with your guidance, cooperation, and suggestions, we will overcome internal and external challenges successfully, insha’Allah!” he added.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, and other cabinet members and advisers also attended the dinner.

Shehbaz Sharif Bilawal Butto Zardari

