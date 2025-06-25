Minister, Foundation Solar Energy discuss solarization projects in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah held a significant meeting with a high-level delegation from Foundation Solar Energy Ltd, a subsidiary of the Fauji Foundation. The meeting focused on promoting eco-friendly energy and detailed discussions on solarization projects in Sindh.

The delegation included Major General Amjad Ahmed Butt (Retd), Brigadier Imran, and other senior officials. From the Sindh Energy Department, Secretary Mushtaq Ahmed Soomro, Director of Solar Projects Mahfooz Qazi, and other officials were also present.

During the meeting, both parties exchanged strategic ideas on setting up solar parks, micro and mini solar grids, and converting government buildings to solar energy. The discussions also touched on the promotion of green energy and its positive impact on climate change.

The Energy minister emphasized that the Sindh government is actively promoting green energy. He added that Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has given special directives to prioritize eco-friendly energy initiatives. In line with this vision, the Sindh government has allocated special funds for green energy in the budget.

At the conclusion of the meeting, as a gesture of goodwill, Major General Amjad Ahmed Butt (Retd) presented the provincial energy minister with a commemorative cap and shield. In return, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah gifted the delegation the traditional Ajrak and Sindhi cap.

This meeting marks a significant step toward the advancement of renewable energy in Sindh.

