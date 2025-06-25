SECMC makes history with AWS gold certification

KARACHI: Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) has set a global benchmark by becoming the first mining company in the world to receive the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) Gold Certification for its complete mining operations, reflecting its leadership in sustainable water management.

Established in 2009, the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) is a global, multi-stakeholder platform founded by the United Nations, NGOs and research institutes to promote responsible water use and sustainable freshwater management.

Over 330 sites in more than 30 countries have achieved AWS certification across diverse sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, energy, and now mining.

The AWS Standard offers a rigorous framework built around five key pillars of Good Water Governance, Sustainable Water Balance, Water Quality, the Health of Water-Related Ecosystems, and Safe Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).

By adopting the AWS Standard, SECMC has institutionalized water stewardship across its operations in Thar Block II and demonstrated its ability to align with international sustainability benchmarks.

