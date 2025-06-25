Pakistan condemns attacks on US base in Qatar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan expresses its deep concern and alarm at the serious escalation in the security situation in the region as a result of attacks against USA’s Al Udeid Air base in Qatar.

“We strongly condemn the recent violations of the principle of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries,” Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said in a statement.

“Pakistan urges adherence to fundamental principles of international law and call for exercise of restraint by all sides,” he added.

Islamabad reiterates its call for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve all conflicts, and urges immediate steps for de-escalation.

