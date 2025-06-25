Digital supply chain finance solution: UBL and CashNow join hands

KARACHI: UBL has entered into a strategic alliance with CashNow, a leading fintech platform, to revolutionize supply chain finance. The agreement was signed recently at UBL’s Head Office in Karachi. This partnership will enable CashNow to power a Digital Supply Chain Finance solution for UBL that will enable the bank’s customers to access early payments against approved invoices.

“United Bank is committed to fostering growth across all business sectors, with a strong focus on supporting SMEs,” said Abdul Aleem Qureshi, Group Executive, Branch Banking Group, UBL. “We are honoured that United Bank has entrusted CashNow with this pivotal Supply Chain Finance initiative,” remarked Mr. Saeed Iqbal, Director/Co-Founder of CashNow.

This collaboration is a significant step towards advancing financial and operational excellence in supply chain finance. With this alliance, UBL reinforces its position at the forefront of digital banking innovation, while contributing to Pakistan’s broader economic development goals by delivering scalable and technology-driven financial solutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025