PSO and partners unveil ‘Clifton Sabz Gali’

KARACHI: Part of the “One Eco Street at a Time” initiative, PSO CSR Trust, the Heritage Foundation of Pakistan, DC South Office, local merchants, and the Clifton Basti community have come together to unveil Karachi’s third Eco Street – Clifton Sabz Gali.

Sabz Gali is a model for urban regeneration — transforming a once-neglected backstreet into a lush, climate-resilient community space through a unique partnership.

With permeable terracotta paving, aquifer trenches, and 450 trees planted by residents, the street is designed for zero flooding and up to 12°C lower temperatures. A bamboo street library now offers children and youth a place to learn, play, and gather.

Speaking at the ceremony, Babar Hamid Chahudhary, Chairman PSO CSR Trust, reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to environmental and social upliftment. “Clifton Sabz Gali is more than a street — it’s a statement. It reflects our mission to create green, inclusive spaces that address urban challenges like flooding and heat while bringing communities together. Through partnerships like these, PSO CSR Trust is proud to contribute toward a more liveable and sustainable Karachi.”

Architect and Heritage Foundation CEO Yasmeen Lari, a leading force behind Karachi’s greening movement, acknowledged the united effort that brought the project to life.

