AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (9.7%)
BOP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.4%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.3%)
CPHL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 7.61 (10%)
FCCL 44.61 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (10.01%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (9.98%)
FLYNG 53.97 Increased By ▲ 4.91 (10.01%)
HUBC 139.70 Increased By ▲ 7.71 (5.84%)
HUMNL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (8.02%)
KEL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.18%)
KOSM 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.8%)
MLCF 83.96 Increased By ▲ 7.63 (10%)
OGDC 218.60 Increased By ▲ 14.74 (7.23%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.72%)
PAEL 38.49 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (10%)
PIAHCLA 21.80 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.22%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (8.13%)
POWER 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.86%)
PPL 167.50 Increased By ▲ 14.17 (9.24%)
PRL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (10%)
PTC 23.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (10.02%)
SEARL 85.72 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (10%)
SSGC 41.90 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (7.99%)
SYM 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (10.04%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.46%)
TPLP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.05%)
TRG 55.75 Increased By ▲ 4.66 (9.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.02%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.15%)
YOUW 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.19%)
BR100 12,474 Increased By 699.5 (5.94%)
BR30 37,821 Increased By 2846.2 (8.14%)
KSE100 122,247 Increased By 6079.2 (5.23%)
KSE30 37,284 Increased By 1876.5 (5.3%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-25

PSO and partners unveil ‘Clifton Sabz Gali’

Press Release Published June 25, 2025 Updated June 25, 2025 07:00am

KARACHI: Part of the “One Eco Street at a Time” initiative, PSO CSR Trust, the Heritage Foundation of Pakistan, DC South Office, local merchants, and the Clifton Basti community have come together to unveil Karachi’s third Eco Street – Clifton Sabz Gali.

Sabz Gali is a model for urban regeneration — transforming a once-neglected backstreet into a lush, climate-resilient community space through a unique partnership.

With permeable terracotta paving, aquifer trenches, and 450 trees planted by residents, the street is designed for zero flooding and up to 12°C lower temperatures. A bamboo street library now offers children and youth a place to learn, play, and gather.

Speaking at the ceremony, Babar Hamid Chahudhary, Chairman PSO CSR Trust, reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to environmental and social upliftment. “Clifton Sabz Gali is more than a street — it’s a statement. It reflects our mission to create green, inclusive spaces that address urban challenges like flooding and heat while bringing communities together. Through partnerships like these, PSO CSR Trust is proud to contribute toward a more liveable and sustainable Karachi.”

Architect and Heritage Foundation CEO Yasmeen Lari, a leading force behind Karachi’s greening movement, acknowledged the united effort that brought the project to life.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

