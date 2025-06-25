AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (9.7%)
BOP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.4%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.3%)
CPHL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 7.61 (10%)
FCCL 44.61 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (10.01%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (9.98%)
FLYNG 53.97 Increased By ▲ 4.91 (10.01%)
HUBC 139.70 Increased By ▲ 7.71 (5.84%)
HUMNL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (8.02%)
KEL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.18%)
KOSM 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.8%)
MLCF 83.96 Increased By ▲ 7.63 (10%)
OGDC 218.60 Increased By ▲ 14.74 (7.23%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.72%)
PAEL 38.49 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (10%)
PIAHCLA 21.80 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.22%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (8.13%)
POWER 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.86%)
PPL 167.50 Increased By ▲ 14.17 (9.24%)
PRL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (10%)
PTC 23.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (10.02%)
SEARL 85.72 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (10%)
SSGC 41.90 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (7.99%)
SYM 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (10.04%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.46%)
TPLP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.05%)
TRG 55.75 Increased By ▲ 4.66 (9.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.02%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.15%)
YOUW 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.19%)
BR100 12,474 Increased By 699.5 (5.94%)
BR30 37,821 Increased By 2846.2 (8.14%)
KSE100 122,247 Increased By 6079.2 (5.23%)
KSE30 37,284 Increased By 1876.5 (5.3%)
Jun 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-25

Budget neglects ports, shipping and logistics: analyst

Recorder Report Published 25 Jun, 2025 05:41am

KARACHI: Budget 2025-26 study shows that not much has been discussed, allocated or disbursed for ports, mini sea ports, handling terminals, shipping , logistics, warehousing and supply chain, etc, said Ateeq Ur Rehman economic & financial analyst.

He said in the recent Federal Budget, Rs17.6 trillion has been planned, the tax revenue has been projected as Rs14307 billion, the direct taxes are expected as Rs6470 billion, the sales tax Rs4943 billion, customs duty Rs1741 billion, federal excise duty Rs1153 billion, Rs1311 billion petroleum levy and Rs2584 billion as non tax revenue.

The expenditures included as debt servicing / Interest Rs8685 billion, defence Rs2414 billion and public sector development Rs1065 billion.

However, custom duty exemption and reductions has been discussed on import of shipping containers, cranes, port handling equipment, cold storage and warehouse machinery. This is highly appreciable.

To my understanding discussing, encouraging and incentivizing modernization and developments of general ports, fishing harbours and mini sea ports are necessary for the fast growth of economy.

Giving tax relief will help the submission of provisions for development of maritime sector, including the progress for better dredging, berths, storage spaces and port infrastructure.

Further this will also attract foreign direct Investment, local Investment and public private partnership. Most importantly we cannot ignore the required efforts for the development of institutional capacity at ports, shipping, logistics, etc.

This requires proper frame work and target achieving potentials to serve the existing and expected clientele including land locked countries. The purpose built warehousing , cool chains , silos and processing units, if categorized as Industry needs relief for their expansion from “Additional Taxes”.

The Government need to support shipping / logistic sector including public and multimodal transport and provide ways to reduce the growing freight charges. These growing freight charges have become, by and large a real impediment in the growth of business, production and exports.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Taxes ports Shipping FBR tax revenue Ateeq Ur Rehman petroleum levy supply chain maritime sector logistics Warehousing Budget 2025 26

Comments

200 characters

Budget neglects ports, shipping and logistics: analyst

$350m loan agreement signed with ADB to boost women’s financial inclusion

NA approves 69 demands for grants worth Rs1.65trn

FBR redrafts Sec 37A: Amended Finance Bill sets conditions for tax fraud arrests

Rs715.45bn approved for energy sector

PIACL sell-off: Parties’ disqualification purely procedural: PC

MYT mechanism: Nepra lowers average tariff to Rs34 for Discos

Forced load-shedding: Nepra issues show-cause notice to KE

May FCA: Positive adjustment of Re0.1 per unit sought

Commercial vehicles’ import: PM’s rep talks to APCDIA team

SC determines right meaning of FMCG products

Read more stories