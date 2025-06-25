AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (9.7%)
BOP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.4%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.3%)
CPHL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 7.61 (10%)
FCCL 44.61 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (10.01%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (9.98%)
FLYNG 53.97 Increased By ▲ 4.91 (10.01%)
HUBC 139.70 Increased By ▲ 7.71 (5.84%)
HUMNL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (8.02%)
KEL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.18%)
KOSM 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.8%)
MLCF 83.96 Increased By ▲ 7.63 (10%)
OGDC 218.60 Increased By ▲ 14.74 (7.23%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.72%)
PAEL 38.49 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (10%)
PIAHCLA 21.80 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.22%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (8.13%)
POWER 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.86%)
PPL 167.50 Increased By ▲ 14.17 (9.24%)
PRL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (10%)
PTC 23.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (10.02%)
SEARL 85.72 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (10%)
SSGC 41.90 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (7.99%)
SYM 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (10.04%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.46%)
TPLP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.05%)
TRG 55.75 Increased By ▲ 4.66 (9.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.02%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.15%)
YOUW 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.19%)
BR100 12,474 Increased By 699.5 (5.94%)
BR30 37,821 Increased By 2846.2 (8.14%)
KSE100 122,247 Increased By 6079.2 (5.23%)
KSE30 37,284 Increased By 1876.5 (5.3%)
Jun 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-25

FY25: Sindh PA approves Rs156bn supplementary budget

Anwar Khan Published June 25, 2025 Updated June 25, 2025 07:06am

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Tuesday approved a supplementary budget of over Rs156 billion for the fiscal year 2025–26, brushing aside fierce resistance of the opposition in the form of 735 cut motions, which were overwhelmingly rejected by the house.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of Sindh’s Finance Minister, presented 84 supplementary demands for grants, including charged expenditures for the Governor’s Secretariat and the Provincial Assembly. These demands were passed by the assembly during a session chaired by Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah.

The opposition had tabled over 735 cut motions against the supplementary grants, urging individual consideration of each. Leader of the Opposition Ali Khurshidi insisted that every motion was prepared with diligence and should be debated separately. However, the Speaker grouped the motions together and subjected them to a joint vote, in which they were rejected by a majority.

Presenting the supplementary demands, Murad Ali Shah detailed the expenditure breakdown, stating that over Rs5 billion was allocated to the judiciary’s charged expenditures, Rs3 billion for the Sindh Assembly, and more than Rs1 billion for the Governor House. He further explained that over Rs59 billion was earmarked for debt servicing.

He clarified that expenses related to the courts are non-negotiable, but administrative departments including the Assembly could be asked to exercise restraint. Interestingly, the Chief Minister noted that while there were cut motions filed against CM Secretariat expenditures, none targeted those of the Governor or Speaker.

MQM’s Muhammad Mazahir Amir raised concerns over rising petroleum costs due to global tensions in the Gulf region and urged the government to curb fuel expenditures. Murad Ali Shah responded by clarifying that although fuel prices had indeed risen, consumption levels had remained unchanged, which is why related costs had gone up.

In another cut motion, Muhammad Mazahir questioned an allocation for the CM House garden, to which the Chief Minister clarified that the funds were for stationery and supplies, not landscaping. Murad Ali Shah also disclosed that during the visit of the late Iranian President, who had come to the CM House, hospitality and protocol expenses had totalled Rs200 million, including traditional Sindhi gifts such as Ajraks and caps, and occasionally handcrafted items.

“These are not lavish expenses but unavoidable state protocols,” Murad Ali Shah said, while asserting that all valuable gifts he received were kept at the CM House or submitted to the Toshakhana, in accordance with national laws.

In his address, the Chief Minister made it clear to the opposition: “Forget that any of the cut motions will be passed.” He acknowledged the opposition’s right to contest, adding, “It is their democratic role to oppose, so the public can see what they are standing against.”

MQM’s Muhammad Rashid Khan suggested that state gifts should come from personal pockets. In response, Murad Ali Shah stated he receives many quality gifts, all of which are documented and stored appropriately.

The Sindh Assembly session was adjourned to resume on Wednesday at 11 a.m., when the Finance Bill 2025 is scheduled to be tabled.

Meanwhile, the opposition has also submitted over 2,000 cut motions on the upcoming fiscal year’s budget, which the house will decide in the next sitting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sindh Assembly Budget 2025 26 CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah Sindh Budget 2025 26 Sindh supplementary budget

Comments

200 characters

FY25: Sindh PA approves Rs156bn supplementary budget

$350m loan agreement signed with ADB to boost women’s financial inclusion

NA approves 69 demands for grants worth Rs1.65trn

Oil prices edge higher as investors assess Iran-Israel ceasefire

FBR redrafts Sec 37A: Amended Finance Bill sets conditions for tax fraud arrests

Rs715.45bn approved for energy sector

PIACL sell-off: Parties’ disqualification purely procedural: PC

MYT mechanism: Nepra lowers average tariff to Rs34 for Discos

Forced load-shedding: Nepra issues show-cause notice to KE

May FCA: Positive adjustment of Re0.1 per unit sought

Commercial vehicles’ import: PM’s rep talks to APCDIA team

Read more stories