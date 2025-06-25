TDAP officials meet PFMA delegation

LAHORE: Chief Executive of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Faiz Ahmad, met with a high-level delegation of the Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association (PFMA) at the TDAP Office in Lahore to discuss key issues and opportunities in the country’s footwear export sector.

The PFMA delegation included Hassan Javed, CEO Service Global Footwear and Pakistan’s largest footwear exporter, along with Abid Hafeez, Senior Vice Chairman PFMA. The delegation expressed appreciation to the Chief Executive for taking personal interest in the issues relating to the Pakistani footwear industry.

The delegation highlighted the sector’s untapped potential, especially in light of China’s anticipated relocation of its footwear industry to the region. They stressed the need for Pakistan to act swiftly to attract this investment shift and position itself as a regional manufacturing hub.

The PFMA team lauded Faiz Ahmad’s comprehensive understanding of the sector’s issues and his forward-looking approach. In response, the Chief Executive assured the delegation of TDAP’s unwavering commitment to supporting the footwear industry.

He pledged that TDAP would take up the rebate issue with relevant authorities, initiate generous R&D and workforce training grants, and explore mechanisms to ease the financial strain of security for foreign. personnel.

The meeting concluded on a positive note with a mutual resolve to strengthen collaboration for the sustained development of Pakistan’s footwear exports.

