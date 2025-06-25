CM pays glowing tributes to women diplomats

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on the “International Day of Women in Diplomacy” has paid glowing tributes to the women diplomats.

She lauded, “Audacious women who play a historic role in the field of diplomacy are the nation’s valuable asset. When women play a leading role in the field of diplomacy, it amalgamates peace and humanity. A visually impaired Pakistani female diplomat proved her capabilities in the United Nations forum.”

She highlighted, “I while attending the Anatolian Diplomacy Forum made it amply clear that Pakistani women are not mere representatives but policymakers and an effective diplomatic force as well.”

She maintained, “My visit to China as a female Chief Minister of Punjab turned out to be diplomatically and economically historic. China’s visit opened new avenues of employment along with chalking out collaboration with the Chinese companies in the fields of agriculture, industry, infrastructure and technology.”

