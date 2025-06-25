AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (9.7%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-25

Punjab Excise Dept achieves record recovery of Rs53.6bn

Press Release Published June 25, 2025 Updated June 25, 2025 07:09am

LAHORE: The Punjab Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department have demonstrated outstanding performance in the fiscal year 2024-25, achieving a historic revenue recovery of Rs 53.6 billion so far. This represents 98% of the annual target of Rs 55 billion.

For the first time in the department’s history, revenue collection has exceeded Rs 50 billion, a major milestone in the province’s revenue generation efforts. These figures were shared during a high-level Directors Conference chaired by Director General Excise Punjab Muhammad Umar Sher.

The performance of all regional offices was reviewed in detail, with Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Lahore identified as the top-performing regions. In the month of June alone, revenue recovery surpassed Rs 2.69 billion.

Addressing the conference, DG Muhammad Umar Sher instructed all regional directors to formulate micro-level plans to ensure 100% recovery of dues. He emphasized taking decisive action against unregistered vehicles, heavy machinery and token tax defaulters.

Immediate and mandatory registration of all vehicles was stressed as a key priority. The DG further stated that no negligence in tax collection will be tolerated. All regional directors have been directed to strengthen recovery through teamwork, strict monitoring and active field visits.

Each division has been instructed to prepare and implement its own micro-plan to ensure full achievement of the remaining targets.

Muhammad Umar Sher attributed the department’s success to effective teamwork, sound policy-making and practical efforts in the field. He expressed confidence that the same spirit and dedication will continue to drive the department’s progress in the future.

