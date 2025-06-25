GCUF holds seminar

FAISALABAD: A national seminar entitled “Proceedings and Practices on Women’s Land Rights Cases in the Revenue Department, Punjab,” was conducted at Government College University Faisalabad, as part of the Higher Education Commission’s-funded project, “Women’s Land Rights in Pakistan: Laws, Policy and Practices.”

The seminar was organised by Dr Mazhar Abbas, Principal Investigator of the research project and a lecturer in History at Government College University Faisalabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025