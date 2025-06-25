Lack of quorum delays Punjab Assembly proceedings

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly session began after a delay of one hour and 15 minutes under the chair of Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan. Only six members were present in the house at the start.

Speaker Khan noted that when he arrived, only opposition member Rana Aftab was present. “Unfortunately, the seats in the assembly are empty today, despite very important speeches scheduled,” he said.

During the session, demands were made for the immediate construction of the Kalabagh Dam, emphasizing its significance. The ruling coalition’s ally, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) severely criticised government. Additionally, calls were made to allocate funds for women assembly members and other essential needs.

The issue of the missing watch belonging to government member Bilal Yamin was again discussed in the assembly.

Bilal Yamin stated, “The monetary value of the watch is not important, but its emotional significance is immense. In 1997, on my wedding day, my father took it off his own wrist and gave it to me.”

He clarified that his intention was not to accuse Ijaz Shafi, whom he respects, but only to request the assembly’s help in recovering the watch.

Opposition member Rana Aftab Ahmed criticized the allegations, saying, “No one should be accused unfairly; everyone here deserves respect.”

Bilal Yamin emotionally remarked, “Since the day the watch went missing, I feel incomplete.”

Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan acknowledged the sentimental value of the watch, stating, “Bilal Yamin says it is the last memory of his father. He has not spent a single day without it since 1997.”

The Speaker reviewed video footage of the day the watch went missing and proposed resolving the issue through dialogue. “If it turns out Ijaz Shafi is not at fault, Bilal Yamin should publicly apologize in the assembly. I will ensure this matter is not raised again after today,” he said.

Opposition member Rana Shahbaz, speaking on a point of order, stated that three individuals from his constituency had been abducted near Noshki by BLA terrorists. He urged the provincial government to take immediate action for their recovery, noting that the Muslim League is also in power at the federal level.

Treasury member Chaudhry Sher Ali claimed that the credit for Pakistan’s extensive network of motorways and roads goes to the leadership of PML-N. He emphasized that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken a special interest in road infrastructure. The Chief Minister has also approved a special seven-billion-rupee package for the Potohar Division, which will be spent on the construction of small dams.

Chaudhry Sher Ali further stated that the Kalabagh Dam was a vital project perfectly suited to the country’s needs. He appealed to members on both sides of the house to advocate for the dam’s construction, calling it a crucial initiative. He also highlighted the significance of the solarization project.

Opposition member Rana Aftab, addressing the assembly, raised concerns over the 37 idle research officers in the house and questioned their utility. He challenged any member to claim that any government institution was free from corruption, stating, “Allah’s name is written above—can anyone here say we are getting a fair trial?”

Provincial Minister Sher Ali Gorchani responded by swearing an oath that his government had eliminated “90% of the 100% corruption” in the Mines and Minerals Department during the opposition’s tenure. Rana Aftab countered, asserting that even 1% corruption is unacceptable and that no government institution in Pakistan is currently free from graft. He identified corruption as the country’s biggest issue.

Rana Aftab also pointed out budgetary discrepancies, noting that this year’s budget is 115 billion rupees less than the previous year’s, yet development projects have seen a 47% increase. He questioned how the government would manage the proposed 1.24 trillion rupees in development spending when it failed to utilize 842 billion rupees last year.

Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman dismissed claims of corruption worth ten trillion rupees in Punjab as false, stating that the audit report in question does not pertain to their government’s tenure. He clarified that the audit covers the periods of 2022-23 and 2023-24, during which their administration was only in power for two to two-and-a-half months. “This case belongs to the previous government and the interim setup,” he asserted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025