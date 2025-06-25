Muharram-ul-Haram: CM Maryam directs administration to ensure foolproof arrangements

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over a special meeting with regard to reviewing arrangements on the eve of Muharram-ul-Haram in which important decisions were being taken. She sought an immediate emergency plan from the administration.

She directed to ensure strict implementation of the code of conduct and further directed to adopt zero-tolerance for committing violations of the code of conduct.

She directed to immediately arrest those found involved in spreading hateful content on the social media. She directed to ensure a complete ban on displaying banners, posters and wall-chalking throughout the province. She directed to immediately arrest those violating the ban on flying drones during Muharram-ul-Haram.

She directed the Provincial Ministers, Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, RPOs and DPOs to personally oversee arrangements of Muharram-ul-Haram. She also directed all stakeholders to personally visit the scholars.

The Chief Minister directed the Safe City Authority to make functional out of order cameras and further directed the Special Monitoring Unit to monitor and report on hateful content. She directed to launch mock drills of security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram and further directed to install ‘sabeels’ in a uniform manner for Muharram processions and gatherings. She also directed to provide refreshing drinks, lemon water and cold water bottles to the participants during Muharram processions along with identification and monitoring of ‘sabeels’. It was agreed to install iron pipes for security purposes during Muharram-ul-Haram processions and gatherings.

She directed to set up a sprinkling of water to protect the mourners and participants from severe affects of heat and humidity. She directed to formulate a formidable plan to protect the mourners from heatstroke. She directed to set up field hospitals and clinics on wheels along with ‘Ashura’ processions and further directed to issue effective traffic management plan as well as timely traffic advisories. On this occasion, she called for making arrangements to ensure timely drainage of water in case of rainfall.

The Chief Minister also directed steps to activate Hotel Eye and Travel Eye and continue the combing operation along with obtaining an anti-drone system. She while addressing the meeting said that SOPs of Muharram-ul-Haram should be seen to be implemented in letter and spirit. Hanging electric wires poses big risk emergency operations should be carried out in this regard. There should be no power outage at all during ‘Ashura’ processions and gatherings, street lights should not be turned

off either.

She censured that people are still falling and dying in manholes and directed private housing societies to fix sewer covers in their respective societies and other areas as well. Patchwork is done every year on Muharram, how come potholes resurface on the procession routes again? In the context of war, Muharram-ul-Haram should be considered highly sensitive Pakistan’s enemies will not let the opportunity go. She said that negative forces are unnerved over the success of the operation ‘Bunyan-um-Marsoos’, adding that all stakeholders must remain alert all the time.

She highlighted that the Punjab government carries the impression of a service-oriented government it must be maintained and enhanced. She emphasized that arrangements should be made even better than before. She directed the cabinet members to perform their duties effectively in their relevant districts. She maintained that stakeholders should be included and informed in all important decisions. She outlined that the public should see the writ of the government prevailing everywhere in an effective manner.

The Chief Minister said, “Public committees should be made active and fully mobilized in all districts. Last year, arrangements being made on Muharram-ul-Haram were appreciated and even the Shiites acknowledged them. High standards of service delivery were set a clear difference was felt during the Eid operation. It is our first and foremost responsibility to safeguard the country and the nation from hatred, prejudice and disunity. Division and hatred are poisonous for the new generation and we want to eliminate it at all costs. There is a dire need to take effective and sustainable measures to eradicate hatred and prejudice.”

She maintained, “The state should play role of a mother and this feeling should be felt and highlighted at every level. Control rooms should be fully activated at the provincial, divisional and district levels, I will personally visit any place. We broke the record of the best arrangements being made during the last Eid, and now even better arrangements should be made for Muharram-ul-Haram. I commend all Deputy Commissioners, local governments and other departments on making excellent Eid arrangements.” Home Secretary, IG Police and heads of other institutions gave a detailed briefing on the Muharram-ul-Haram arrangements.

