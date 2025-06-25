Fortifying goodwill, protecting gains

Abigail Adams, mother of John Quincy Adams (a founding father and the sixth president of the USA) wrote to him at the height of the revolution, “It is not in the still calm of life or the repose of a pacific station, that great characters are formed”, further she wrote, “...the habits of a vigorous mind are formed in contending with difficulties. Great necessities call out great virtues”. Our leadership has arrived, finally.

Pakistan has turned over a new leaf in its foreign policy construction. From several years of being isolated internationally, the phoenix has arisen from the ashes. Now, we must consolidate the gains.

From the democratic turmoil that began in 1988, following the air crash of Gen Ziaul Haq and subsequent elections to the politically self-inflicted coup of 1999, Pakistan has been on the see- saw of trying to balance between accusations of being the hotbed of the rise of terrorism to being the front line state, during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan and later the war on terror involving Afghanistan.

Between the period 1999 and 2008, the semi- Democratic/military dispensation at Islamabad, held us in good stead, at least in terms of the economic growth. The suspicion of the West that we were playing on both sides of the field gained traction, which led to the dilution of support to the then government. Isolation had begun.

Benazir Bhutto rallied for “reconciliation” and almost achieved it. A sad and tragic moment it was for Pakistan that she was taken out by an assassin’s bullet. Her martyrdom turned the tables upside down for the then government. The unprecedented sympathy vote allowed for PPP to form the government.

Having signed the Charter of Democracy, all parties, particularly PML- N, were less acrimonious towards the government. The guns towards each were defanged—more of ‘ friendly fire’. However, during this period IK’s cannons were blazing full steam.

The 2013 elections witnessed an extremely peaceful transition from one democratic setup to another. Till the 2018 elections a lot of water passed under the bridge — crises arising out of Memo-gate, Panama paper leaks, Osama bin Laden’ s capture from near Kakul academy, etc., were deftly handled by Pakistan. We survived the onslaught of global criticism.

The 2018 elections brought in a new face to the government. Since 1988, there were two parties playing the musical chairs in Islamabad. 30 years later there was no representation of the two major arch rivals in the federal setup. IK’s government was learning on the job, most cabinet were first time members. The intent to make Pakistan a stronger country was never in doubt, but the domestic squabbling deeply affected our foreign relationships.

Following the success of the no- confidence motion (however dirty it may have been) a coalition government was ushered in. A quick turnaround to the damage caused due to inexperience, to the national economy, became the primary agenda. It paid limited dividends.

The 2024 general election was as controversial as can be; it led to the installation of yet another coalition government where PPP refused to take any role in the federal government. There was unquestionable support from the establishment.

India, which pinned hopes on perceived divisions in the polity of Pakistan, indulged in adventurism (2025). They thought a miserably divided nation will be a walk through the park. The contrary happened. India united us more formidably than ever before. In the duel initiated by India, the world witnessed in admiration how our armed forces were prepared. The state of preparedness shocked the wits out of the Indians. We struck back to their belligerent attacks by downing their five aircrafts, including the much-touted, pride of Indian air force, the French-built ‘Rafale’!!

Since then Pakistan has been peaking on the international circuit. Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, in the traditions of a kinetic Z. A. Bhutto, has been ferrying across to Capitals in the region, seeking political support, a fair understanding of our views on Kashmir/India, while simultaneously seeking out economic opportunities, inclusive of overseas investment into Pakistan. On the international landscape, the support from Turkiye and China has been exemplary.

The intervention of the United States, in particular President Donald Trump’s step to stop and cease the hostilities/ war, is a remarkable event in recent history of the subcontinent. This favoured us to see the USA in the forefront in accepting our narrative. India was nervous and edgy—the leadership was in a state of bewilderment. They asked and submitted to a ceasefire, arranged by Donald Trump. Now they are crying foul that they didn’t. The world doesn’t buy India’s falsehood anymore.

Pakistan has been lauded from Dhaka to Baku, from Dushanbe to Abu Dhabi and from Beijing to Washington. This achievement is real. It has come our way after a very long time. The last notable expression of support from the USA was in 1974, when while welcoming Z A Bhutto, at Andrew Air Force Base hangar, Richard Nixon, the President had said: “the territorial integrity and solidarity of Pakistan is a cornerstone of American foreign policy.”

Donald Trump in the last few weeks has publicly appreciated Pakistan and Pakistanis. This augurs well for us. We have a natural tendency to praise and self appreciate ourselves liberally and lavishly. Let’s pause our self-appreciation.

Pakistan stands tall today in the comity of nations. However, we have still a lot more to do and achieve. Let’s not beguile ourselves and lose direction. We must not lose this moment of opportunity. Our Foreign Policy must be revisited to include a target of furthering economic relations while seeking diplomatic engagements of fruitful outcomes.

The Deputy Prime Minister has done well to send young Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari as head of the delegation to various important world capitals. He has surprised his critics. He carried himself well, with great maturity, soberity and placid posturing before the carnivorous media.

This is an opportune time for us to strengthen economic relations with our friends in Beijing, Washington, Riyadh, Doha, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi in particular and with all other republics of Central Asia. Azerbaijanis openly celebrated our win against India. We must seek them out for greater economic collaboration.

Riyadh is experiencing unheard of economic boom; we must engage to look beyond political support. Prime minister Sharif with his personal rapport with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman must translate this friendship into a strong and formidable economic bonds.

We must move towards a comprehensive 15- 20 year economic plan, which must offer consolidation of gains made and a new format of the terms of engagement with our overseas investors.

Shashi Tharoor’s visit to various countries has crashed. They were unable to sell falsehood. The major world Capitals are unwilling to purchase India’s narrative regarding the Pahalgam incident. India consistently is making wrong moves. Blinded by the lens of hate, and in a state of spite and anger, the leadership is behaving irrationally and immaturely. If S Jaishanker is at loss words, it speaks volumes of how confused the leadership.

Modi was first given a cold shoulder by G- 7. An invitation was literally extracted, which proved to be of little help. He got no chance to meet President Trump. He however faced insulting protests from a large Sikh community whose demand for independent Khalistan is only growing. They have completely alienated the minorities, including the Sikhs. Their demand is compelling.

If this wasn’t enough to cause ripples in New Delhi, the unprecedented lunch hosted by President Donald Trump in honour of our Field Marshal and army chief Asim Munir ripped the Indian narrative into shreds. President Trump then and since then has on numerous occasions expressed that he loves Pakistan and Pakistanis. He also mentions about the bait thrown at Modi of trade opportunities. Modi is confused to bite the bait or not; both ways, he has already done a political Harakiri.

India is stunned!! Pakistan played a master stroke by nominating President Donald Trump for Nobel Peace prize—- an award that will be controversial, given the US complicity seen in Gaza. However, he did successfully broker a ceasefire and doused the fire of a possible nuclear engagement between the two nuclear-charged neighbours.

As a footnote to this piece, what needs appreciation is while all this was happening, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister, through the courtesy of Beijing, signed a tripartite agreement with Afghanistan and in the quietness of the Kremlin, Tariq Fatemi, a polished diplomat, who is no stranger to the Russians, progressed well with his diplomacy.

Targets achieved. Significant bases covered. All events have stood in favour of Pakistan. We must not squander this goodwill.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025