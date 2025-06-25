AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (9.7%)
BOP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.4%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.3%)
CPHL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 7.61 (10%)
FCCL 44.61 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (10.01%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (9.98%)
FLYNG 53.97 Increased By ▲ 4.91 (10.01%)
HUBC 139.70 Increased By ▲ 7.71 (5.84%)
HUMNL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (8.02%)
KEL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.18%)
KOSM 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.8%)
MLCF 83.96 Increased By ▲ 7.63 (10%)
OGDC 218.60 Increased By ▲ 14.74 (7.23%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.72%)
PAEL 38.49 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (10%)
PIAHCLA 21.80 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.22%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (8.13%)
POWER 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.86%)
PPL 167.50 Increased By ▲ 14.17 (9.24%)
PRL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (10%)
PTC 23.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (10.02%)
SEARL 85.72 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (10%)
SSGC 41.90 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (7.99%)
SYM 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (10.04%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.46%)
TPLP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.05%)
TRG 55.75 Increased By ▲ 4.66 (9.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.02%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.15%)
YOUW 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.19%)
BR100 12,474 Increased By 699.5 (5.94%)
BR30 37,821 Increased By 2846.2 (8.14%)
KSE100 122,247 Increased By 6079.2 (5.23%)
KSE30 37,284 Increased By 1876.5 (5.3%)
Opinion Print 2025-06-25

The Israel-Iran ceasefire: will it hold?

Published June 25, 2025 Updated June 25, 2025 06:43am

“I very much welcome President Trump’s announcement of a cease-fire between Israel and Iran. I urge the two countries to respect it fully. The fighting must stop.

The people of the two countries have already suffered too much. It is my sincere hope that this ceasefire can be replicated in the other conflicts in the region.” These are the remarks of United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Although the institution that Guterres represents has done only little or nothing to help defuse the war, his perspective on the situation underscores the need for forging a global consensus on the greater need for peace in every nook and corner of the world.

But how ironic it is that after agreeing to ceasefire with Iran, Israel has decided to step up attacks on the besieged Gazans. President Trump, in my view, is required to ask Tel Aviv to cease hostilities and belligerence against the Palestinians without any further loss of time in order to give legitimacy to the ceasefire that he has successfully brokered between Iran and its ally, Israel.

Kinza Imran (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

