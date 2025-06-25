Spain eases visa rules for foreign students

MADRID: Spain on Tuesday said it had approved expedited access to its universities for foreign students barred from entering the US to study by President Donald Trump’s administration.

Students who can’t complete their studies in the United States due to visa suspensions will be able to switch to Spain instead, the Migration Ministry said in a statement. The visas will also allow the students to work part-time, the ministry said.

Trump has clashed with several top-level US universities accusing them of becoming bastions of antisemitism after large-scale student protests advocating for Palestinian rights amid the Gaza war. In his clash with Harvard, he has frozen funding for investigations and threatened to remove its tax-exempt status, prompting several European nations, including Spain, to increase research grants to attract talent.