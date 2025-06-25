AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (9.7%)
BOP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.4%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.3%)
CPHL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 7.61 (10%)
FCCL 44.61 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (10.01%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (9.98%)
FLYNG 53.97 Increased By ▲ 4.91 (10.01%)
HUBC 139.70 Increased By ▲ 7.71 (5.84%)
HUMNL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (8.02%)
KEL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.18%)
KOSM 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.8%)
MLCF 83.96 Increased By ▲ 7.63 (10%)
OGDC 218.60 Increased By ▲ 14.74 (7.23%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.72%)
PAEL 38.49 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (10%)
PIAHCLA 21.80 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.22%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (8.13%)
POWER 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.86%)
PPL 167.50 Increased By ▲ 14.17 (9.24%)
PRL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (10%)
PTC 23.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (10.02%)
SEARL 85.72 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (10%)
SSGC 41.90 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (7.99%)
SYM 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (10.04%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.46%)
TPLP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.05%)
TRG 55.75 Increased By ▲ 4.66 (9.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.02%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.15%)
YOUW 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.19%)
BR100 12,474 Increased By 699.5 (5.94%)
BR30 37,821 Increased By 2846.2 (8.14%)
KSE100 122,247 Increased By 6079.2 (5.23%)
KSE30 37,284 Increased By 1876.5 (5.3%)
Jun 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-06-25

Russian missile attack kills 17 as Zelenskiy presses NATO support

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2025 05:41am

DNIPRO (Ukraine): A Russian missile attack in southeastern Ukraine on Tuesday killed at least 17 people and caused sweeping damage, officials said, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Kyiv’s allies at a NATO summit to bolster Ukraine’s defence industry.

The two-part strike killed 15 and wounded more than 200 in the regional capital Dnipro, said governor Serhiy Lysak, where a blast wave showered scores of train passengers with broken glass.

Among the wounded were at least 18 children, he added.

The rare daytime strike also damaged dozens of apartment buildings and educational facilities among other sites, according to Mayor Borys Filatov, who said the attack caused an “unprecedented amount of destruction” in the city.

Two people were also killed in the town of Samar, around 10 km (six miles) from Dnipro, Lysak said, adding that an infrastructure facility was damaged.

The attack came as Zelenskiy pressed NATO member states in the Netherlands to boost their investment in Ukraine’s growing defence sector and crack down on the supply of foreign components that he said Russia uses to build its weapons.

“This is not a fight where it’s hard to choose a side,” he wrote on X in response to the strike. “Standing with Ukraine means defending life.”

Zelenskiy was also expected to meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the summit.

Russia has stepped up air strikes on Ukraine in recent weeks, particularly its capital Kyiv, where 28 people were killed on June 17 in the deadliest such attack this year.

Another 10 people were killed in air attacks on Kyiv and the surrounding region on Monday.

After Tuesday’s attack on Dnipro, stunned residents surveyed a badly damaged apartment building and battered cars. At a nearby church, windows were blown out and scattered across the altar.

Russia NATO Ukraine Voldymyr Zelenskiy

Comments

200 characters

Russian missile attack kills 17 as Zelenskiy presses NATO support

$350m loan agreement signed with ADB to boost women’s financial inclusion

NA approves 69 demands for grants worth Rs1.65trn

FBR redrafts Sec 37A: Amended Finance Bill sets conditions for tax fraud arrests

Rs715.45bn approved for energy sector

PIACL sell-off: Parties’ disqualification purely procedural: PC

MYT mechanism: Nepra lowers average tariff to Rs34 for Discos

Forced load-shedding: Nepra issues show-cause notice to KE

May FCA: Positive adjustment of Re0.1 per unit sought

Commercial vehicles’ import: PM’s rep talks to APCDIA team

SC determines right meaning of FMCG products

Read more stories