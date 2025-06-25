NEV Policy 2025-30: Honda to roll out Pakistan’s first E-scooter

KARACHI: Atlas Honda Limited has announced plans to introduce an electric scooter specifically designed for the Pakistani market during the current fiscal year.

The announcement was made through an official notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, marking a significant step for the company as it ventures into the electric vehicle segment amid the federal government’s launch of the National Electric Vehicle (NEV) Policy 2025-30.

According to the company’s communication with the PSX, Atlas Honda is actively working with regulatory authorities to secure necessary approvals and complete quality and road testing before the official market rollout. The company stated its intention to launch the electric scooter before the fiscal year concludes.

While the official name of the model has not yet been disclosed, strong market speculation surrounds the ‘BENLY e’ scooter, which the company had previously introduced during a soft launch event at its Sheikhupura factory in 2023. Originally developed by Honda Motor Co. in Japan for business-use deliveries, the BENLY e scooter features a compact electric system, a spacious rear cargo deck, and a reverse-assist function, making it particularly suitable for congested urban areas in Pakistan.

Atlas Honda’s entry into the electric two-wheeler segment comes at a time when the government has formally embarked on a determined push to shift Pakistan towards sustainable transportation solutions. The NEV Policy 2025-30, unveiled last Thursday by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan, sets ambitious targets, including ensuring that 30 percent of all new vehicles sold in the country by 2030 will be electric.

The policy is expected to generate substantial economic and environmental benefits, including savings of 2.07 billion litres of fuel annually, equivalent to nearly one billion dollars in foreign exchange, and a reduction in carbon emissions by 4.5 million tons per year.

An initial subsidy of nine billion rupees has been allocated for the fiscal year 2025-26 to facilitate the introduction of over 116,000 electric bikes and more than 3,000 electric rickshaws. Notably, a quarter of this subsidy is earmarked for women, with the government positioning electric mobility as a safer, affordable, and eco-friendly option for female commuters in urban centres.

